Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX /NYSE: TRI) today announced the voting results from the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held virtually yesterday.

All 14 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters Board, and all of the nominees were previously directors of the company. Each director elected will continue to hold office until Thomson Reuters next annual meeting of shareholders, or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed.

The results were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld David Thomson 439,679,401 99.12% 3,892,470 0.88% Steve Hasker 441,621,751 99.56% 1,949,513 0.44% Kirk E. Arnold 437,419,400 98.61% 6,152,135 1.39% David W. Binet 427,519,512 96.38% 16,052,023 3.62% W. Edmund Clark, C.M. 426,151,102 96.07% 17,420,433 3.93% Michael E. Daniels 426,787,934 96.22% 16,783,601 3.78% Kirk Koenigsbauer 442,928,412 99.86% 642,773 0.14% Deanna Oppenheimer 443,186,047 99.91% 385,488 0.09% Vance K. Opperman 431,378,519 97.25% 12,193,016 2.75% Simon Paris 443,211,565 99.92% 359,970 0.08% Kim M. Rivera 442,730,001 99.81% 841,534 0.19% Barry Salzberg 437,710,997 98.68% 5,860,538 1.32% Peter J. Thomson 430,821,179 97.13% 12,750,356 2.87% Wulf von Schimmelmann 437,628,128 98.66% 5,943,407 1.34%

For the other items of business at the annual meeting, shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditor, approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation and did not approve the shareholder proposal set out in the management proxy circular. A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

