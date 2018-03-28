Thomson Reuters First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement and Webcast Scheduled for Friday, May 11, 2018

News provided by

Thomson Reuters

11:00 ET

Conference call and webcast scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EDT

TORONTO, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (NYSE, TSX: TRI) announced today that its first-quarter 2018 earnings will be issued via news release on Friday, May 11, 2018.

Thomson Reuters will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Discussions may include forward-looking information.

You can access the webcast by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the Thomson Reuters website.  Registration for the webcast is now open. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is the world's leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges (symbol: TRI). For more information, visit www.thomsonreuters.com.

CONTACTS

MEDIA

 

Andrew Green

Senior Director, Corporate Affairs

+1 646 223 4228

andrew.green@tr.com   

INVESTORS

 

Frank J. Golden

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 646 223 5288

frank.golden@tr.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomson-reuters-first-quarter-2018-earnings-announcement-and-webcast-scheduled-for-friday-may-11-2018-300621024.html

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

Related Links

http://www.thomsonreuters.com

Also from this source

Mar 16, 2018, 17:13 ET Thomson Reuters Files 2017 Annual Report

Feb 20, 2018, 08:45 ET Thomson Reuters Provides Update on President and CEO Jim Smith

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Thomson Reuters First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement and Webcast Scheduled for Friday, May 11, 2018

News provided by

Thomson Reuters

11:00 ET