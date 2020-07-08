Thomson Reuters Second-Quarter 2020 Earnings Announcement and Webcast Scheduled for August 5, 2020

News provided by

Thomson Reuters

Jul 08, 2020, 11:00 ET

Conference call and webcast scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EDT

TORONTO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (NYSE, TSX: TRI) announced today that its second-quarter 2020 earnings will be issued via news release on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer, will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Discussions may include forward-looking information.

You can access the webcast by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the Thomson Reuters website.  Registration for the webcast is now open. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services.  Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS

 

MEDIA

 

Andrew Green

Senior Director, Corporate Affairs

+1 646 223 4228

[email protected]

INVESTORS

 

Frank J. Golden

Head of Investor Relations

+1 646 223 5288

[email protected]

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

Related Links

thomsonreuters.com

Also from this source

Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors...

Thomson Reuters to Present at TD Securities Telecom & Media...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics