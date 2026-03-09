Thomson Reuters to Present at Bank of America 2026 Conference

News provided by

Thomson Reuters

Mar 09, 2026, 11:00 ET

TORONTO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer and Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer of Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) will present at the Bank of America 2026 Information and Business Services Conference on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 12:15pm EDT. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

A video replay will be available an hour following the presentation in the "Investor Relations" section of thomsonreuters.com. 

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, audit, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world-leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit thomsonreuters.com.

CONTACTS

MEDIA
Zoe Zanettos
Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 647 202 8948
[email protected]

INVESTORS
Gary E. Bisbee, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
+1 646 540 3249
[email protected]

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

