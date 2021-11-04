Thomson Reuters to Present at JP Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI), will present at the JP Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 8:55 a.m. EST in New York. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS





MEDIA INVESTORS Andrew Green Frank J. Golden Senior Director, Corporate Affairs Head of Investor Relations +1 347 659 4857 +1 332 219 1111 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

Related Links

thomsonreuters.com

