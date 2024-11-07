Thomson Reuters to Present at JP Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer and Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) will both present at the JP Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 3:10 p.m. ET. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

A live audio webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of tr.com 24 hours prior to the start of the program. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

CONTACTS

MEDIA
Gehna Singh Kareckas
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 613 979 4272
[email protected]

INVESTORS
Gary E. Bisbee, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
+1 646 540 3249
[email protected]

