Thomson Reuters to Present at Scotiabank TMT Conference

Mar 01, 2023, 11:00 ET

TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI), will present at the Scotiabank TMT Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11:40 am EST. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

Following the presentation, a replay will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of TR.com.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

