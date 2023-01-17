THOR INDUSTRIES TO INCLUDE STARLINK'S FLAT HIGH-PERFORMANCE INTERNET CONNECTIVITY SYSTEM IN SELECT MOTORIZED RVS

The cutting-edge technology allows RVers to connect from the most remote locations — even while the vehicle is in motion

ELKHART, Ind., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today THOR Industries (THO) announced it has entered into an agreement with SpaceX's Starlink to integrate flat high-performance Starlinks, which provide high-speed, low-latency internet even while in motion, into select motorized RVs in the United States across the THOR family of companies in 2023. THOR will also explore opportunities to bring Starlink's innovative connectivity solutions to additional RVs made by their operating companies. The THOR family of companies are the first RV Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to work directly with Starlink to integrate flat high-performance Starlinks. Flat high-performance Starlinks will initially be available as optional equipment in select motorized RVs manufactured by four THOR companies: Airstream, Entegra Coach, Jayco and Tiffin. All factory installed, high-performance Starlinks will be eligible for a one-month service credit after the initial month of activation.

Reliable, robust internet connectivity is a top priority for today's RV owners. When RV owners across the US and Canada were surveyed about the importance of new connected features and services as part of THOR Industries' North American Path to Purchase Study, 74% indicated that "integrated high-speed internet and Wi-Fi networks" are extremely or very important for future RV purchases.

Developed by SpaceX, Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet around the world. With satellites positioned in low-Earth orbit at an altitude of 550 km, over 65 times closer than conventional geostationary satellites, Starlink achieves significantly lower latency and higher transmission speeds for its end users. Starlink began offering service two years ago, and this fall the company introduced flat high-performance Starlinks, which provide high-speed, low-latency internet while in-motion on land.

"This agreement is a big step toward providing constant internet connection for RVers everywhere," said THOR Industries President and CEO Bob Martin. "Whether for work, staying in touch with family and friends, or streaming entertainment, a reliable internet connection is a must-have for today's RVer. Starlink will help THOR elevate our RV owners' experiences and create yet another important point of differentiation for the THOR family of companies."

"We're excited to work with THOR, Airstream, Entegra Coach, Jayco and Tiffin to bring Starlink to RV owners around the world," said SpaceX Vice President of Business Operations Chad Gibbs. "By providing game-changing connectivity in remote locations whether parked or in motion, Starlink is expanding the boundaries of where RVers can explore while still staying connected to friends and family."

"This agreement is the culmination of some great work by THOR's Global Innovation Team led by McKay Featherstone," said THOR Chief Operating Officer Todd Woelfer. "The identification and removal of friction points to the RV lifestyle is a major focus of the Global Innovation Team's work. Creating an RV experience where reliable internet connectivity can be available to RVers everywhere is incredibly important. Bringing this innovation to the market will reshape the RV experience and lift up the global RV industry."

