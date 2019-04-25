Thoracic Catheters: Global Markets to 2023 - The Reuse & Reprocessing of Thoracic Catheters is Challenging Growth
The thoracic catheters market will register a CAGR of 6% by 2023.
The rising patient preference toward minimally invasive surgeries will drive the thoracic catheters market growth globally. Minimally invasive surgeries including the laparoscopic surgery and robotic surgery will offer reduced healthcare costs, shorter hospital stays, and reduced postoperative complications. In addition, the growing trend toward robotic surgery is gaining momentum due to the rising use of 3D visualization, thus, driving the market growth.
Rising patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries
One of the growth drivers of the global thoracic catheters market is the rising patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries. Due to severe complications associated with traditional open surgeries, the patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries is increasing which is expected to drive the demand for thoracic catheters globally.
Reuse and reprocessing of thoracic catheters
One of the challenges in the growth of the global thoracic catheters market is the reuse and reprocessing of thoracic catheters. The increasing use of reprocessing devices leads to less procurement of products from companies, deterring the growth rate of the global thoracic catheters market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several market players. Various companies are focusing on investing in R&D activities to improve their existing product portfolio or to develop novel products for various diseases.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Cardinal Health
- Cook
- Getinge AB
- LivaNova PLC
- Smiths Group PLC
- Teleflex Incorporated
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Accessories - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Catheters - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Pleural effusion - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Pneumothorax - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing adoption of single-use catheters and self-catheterization
- Technological advances
- Increasing R&D investments and product launches
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cardinal Health
- Cook
- Getinge AB
- LivaNova PLC
- Smiths Group PLC
- Teleflex Incorporated
