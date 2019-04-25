Thoracic Catheters: Global Markets to 2023 - The Reuse & Reprocessing of Thoracic Catheters is Challenging Growth

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Thoracic Catheters Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The thoracic catheters market will register a CAGR of 6% by 2023.

The rising patient preference toward minimally invasive surgeries will drive the thoracic catheters market growth globally. Minimally invasive surgeries including the laparoscopic surgery and robotic surgery will offer reduced healthcare costs, shorter hospital stays, and reduced postoperative complications. In addition, the growing trend toward robotic surgery is gaining momentum due to the rising use of 3D visualization, thus, driving the market growth.

Rising patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries

One of the growth drivers of the global thoracic catheters market is the rising patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries. Due to severe complications associated with traditional open surgeries, the patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries is increasing which is expected to drive the demand for thoracic catheters globally.



Reuse and reprocessing of thoracic catheters



One of the challenges in the growth of the global thoracic catheters market is the reuse and reprocessing of thoracic catheters. The increasing use of reprocessing devices leads to less procurement of products from companies, deterring the growth rate of the global thoracic catheters market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several market players. Various companies are focusing on investing in R&D activities to improve their existing product portfolio or to develop novel products for various diseases.



This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Players



Cardinal Health

Cook

Getinge AB

LivaNova PLC

Smiths Group PLC

Teleflex Incorporated

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Accessories - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Catheters - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Pleural effusion - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Pneumothorax - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing adoption of single-use catheters and self-catheterization

Technological advances

Increasing R&D investments and product launches

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Cardinal Health

Cook

Getinge AB

LivaNova PLC

Smiths Group PLC

Teleflex Incorporated

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d7n5la

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

