Thorn Partners With Hive to Bring CSAM Detection and Mitigation to Hundreds of Online Platforms

Hive will integrate Thorn's Safer into its content moderation solution to provide more comprehensive content moderation and improved child safety capabilities

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorn , a nonprofit that builds technology to defend children from sexual abuse, has partnered with Hive to extend the reach and impact of Thorn's mission to build technology to defend children from sexual abuse.

Hive, a leading provider of cloud-based AI solutions including content moderation models used by hundreds of leading online communities, will integrate Thorn's solution Safer into its content moderation offering.

"Hive believes AI has the power to reimagine legacy processes previously constrained by manual effort. Specific to content moderation, our AI models have helped make the internet a safer place by reducing human exposure to harmful content through proactive processing of billions of pieces of online content every month," said Kevin Guo, Co-founder and CEO of Hive. "Our partnership with Thorn allows us to expand the scope of this ambition to help our customers more meaningfully protect the safety and wellbeing of children."

Hundreds of online platforms rely on Hive's AI content moderation solution to protect users and human moderators from exposure to sexual content, violence and gore, drugs, and hate speech. Detecting and mitigating CSAM was one of the few unaddressed challenges and a top request from Hive customers. Now, Hive will deploy Safer and offer CSAM detection to customers via API, further increasing the breadth of Hive's content moderation solution.

Safer is an all-in-one solution for comprehensive detection of CSAM. Designed and built by experts in child safety technology, Safer detects, mitigates, and reports CSAM; shields human moderators from exposure to horrific images and videos; and allows platforms to share knowledge and collaborate to stop the viral spread of CSAM. Safer identifies known CSAM through hashing and matching against a database that aggregates more than 29 million CSAM hash values. Since 2019, it has identified over 2.8 million potential CSAM files on customer platforms.

"Millions of photos and videos of child sexual abuse spread across the internet every year, and it's only through technology like Safer that we have a fighting chance at eliminating them," said Julie Cordua, CEO at Thorn. "This partnership with Hive is a significant leap forward. By making Safer available to hundreds of platforms, we're significantly scaling our efforts to safeguard children and showing the impact of innovative technology and collective action in ending the cycle of child sexual abuse."

About Thorn

Thorn is a nonprofit that builds technology to defend children from sexual abuse. Founded in 2012, the organization creates products and programs to empower the platforms and people who have the ability to defend children. Thorn's tools have helped the tech industry detect and report millions of child sexual abuse files on the open web, connected investigators and NGOs with critical information to help them solve cases faster and remove children from harm, and provided parents and youth with digital safety resources to prevent abuse. To learn more about Thorn's mission to defend children from sexual abuse, visit thorn.org.

About Hive

Hive is the leading provider of cloud-based AI solutions to understand, search, and generate content, and is trusted by hundreds of the world's largest and most innovative organizations. The company empowers developers with a portfolio of best-in-class, pre-trained AI models, serving billions of customer API requests every month. Hive also offers turnkey software products powered by proprietary AI models and datasets, unlocking breakthrough applications for critical business needs with deep learning and generative AI. Collectively, Hive's technology is transforming approaches to platform integrity / content moderation (including AI-generated content detection), brand protection, sponsorship measurement, context-based ad targeting, and more.

