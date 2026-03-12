THORNE BECOMES OFFICIAL PARTNER OF THE MIAMI OPEN PRESENTED BY ITAÚ AS EXCLUSIVE VITAMINS, MINERALS & SUPPLEMENTS PARTNER ELEVATING PERFORMANCE AT ONE OF TENNIS' PREMIER GLOBAL STAGES

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne, the leader in science-backed health and wellness solutions, today announced a new multi-year partnership with the Miami Open becoming the tournament's exclusive Vitamins, Minerals & Supplements partner.

Rooted in Thorne's commitment to clinical rigor, scientific expertise, and practitioner trust, the partnership brings elite performance nutrition and recovery solutions to one of the most prestigious events in global tennis. The 2026 Miami Open will take place March 15-29 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

As part of the agreement, Thorne will be integrated across the full tournament ecosystem, from athlete preparation spaces to global broadcast visibility. Onsite, select NSF Certified for Sport® Thorne products will be featured in locker room, alongside branded shaker bottles to support athlete fueling and recovery throughout the tournament. NSF Certified for Sport® designation provides independent third-party testing to verify label accuracy, confirm product purity, and screen for more than 200 substances banned by major athletic organizations – an essential benchmark for elite competitors.

"The Miami Open represents excellence at the highest level of global sport," said Colin Watts, Thorne CEO. "This partnership reflects Thorne's long-standing commitment to supporting athletes with solutions grounded in science and trusted by practitioners. We bring our clinical heritage and performance expertise to a tournament that showcases the very best in tennis."

Thorne's roots in elite sport run deep – supporting thousands of professional athletes and hundreds of professional sports teams worldwide, including partnerships with the UFC, Unrivaled, and multiple U.S. National Teams. From world champions to rising stars, Thorne's products are formulated to meet rigorous standards for quality, efficacy, and safety – helping athletes optimize performance, recovery, and long-term health.

"We're proud to partner with Thorne as we share a commitment to delivering best-in-class products and experiences for both players and guests," said MARI SVP Josh Ripple. "Thorne's reputation for science-backed products and its trusted presence among athletes make this a natural partnership as we continue finding new ways to elevate the tournament experience for our fans."

By aligning with one of North America's most iconic sporting events, Thorne reinforces its leadership at the intersection of science, performance, and clinical expertise – bringing trusted, research-driven solutions to athletes competing on one of tennis' biggest stages.

About Thorne®

Thorne is the leader in science-backed health and wellness solutions built to connect the science of performance with the science of people. As the top recommended clinical brand by health-care practitioners, Thorne offers a comprehensive range of nutritional supplements and innovative technology tools including Taia™ – Thorne's AI-powered wellness advisor – empowering individuals to take control of their health and wellness journey with confidence. Founded in 1984, Thorne develops products with high-quality ingredients, guided by clinical research and an in-house team of doctors, researchers, and scientists to ensure every formula meets rigorous standards for purity, potency, and efficacy. Thorne maintains a vertically integrated model, setting the industry standard for supplement manufacturing at its own facility in South Carolina. Trusted by tens of thousands of health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, 100+ professional sports teams and multiple U.S. National Teams, and over seven million consumers, Thorne is a trusted partner bringing scientific rigor to everyday health and wellness. For more information, visit Thorne.com.

About the Miami Open presented by Itaú

The 2026 Miami Open presented by Itaú will be played March 15 – March 29 at Hard Rock Stadium. The 15-day event is owned and operated by MARI and Hard Rock Stadium. The Miami Open is one of nine ATP Masters 1000 Series events on the ATP calendar, a WTA 1000 event on the WTA calendar, and annually hosts the world's best players, with recent champions including the top players in each tour's rankings – Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek. In 2025, the tournament attracted more than 400,000 spectators over its 15 days at Hard Rock Stadium. Widely regarded as the most glamorous stop on the ATP and WTA calendars, the Miami Open is defined by the city's vibrant culture, nightlife, five-star dining and hospitality, iconic beaches, and celebrity appeal, along with its close proximity to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

