THORNE STRENGTHENS EVIDENCE BASE WITH NEW CONSUMER RESEARCH STUDIES VALIDATING BENEFITS OF MAGNESIUM GLYCINATE AND GINSENG PLUS

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne, the leader in science-backed health and wellness solutions, today announced the results of two independent consumer studies evaluating its Magnesium Glycinate and Ginseng Plus formulas. The findings demonstrate meaningful consumer-perceived improvements across sleep quality, stress resilience, mood, energy, and mental clarity – reflecting Thorne's commitment to science-backed innovation and uncompromising quality.

"These studies exemplify our unwavering commitment to developing wellness solutions grounded in rigorous science and substantiated by evidence-based outcomes in our finished formulations," said Ken Rowe, Chief R&D Officer, Thorne. "Today's consumers expect transparency, integrity, and results. At Thorne, those principles are embedded in our decades of research, clinical partnerships, and scientific leadership – and they define how we formulate, test, and deliver products that make a meaningful difference."

Magnesium Glycinate 28-day Study: Measurable Improvements in Sleep, Stress, and Recovery

Thorne's Magnesium Glycinate demonstrated meaningful benefits across key wellness areas:

91% reported improvement in sleep





94% reported improved ability to stay calm in stressful situations





84% reported improvements in stress levels, mood, or focus





76% reported improved muscle relaxation or recovery





93% reported a positive overall experience

Participants also reported faster sleep onset and improvements in morning refreshment, noting many benefits early in supplementation.

The study evaluated daily supplementation over 28 days with defined endpoints including sleep quality and onset, calm response, mood, focus, energy, muscle relaxation, and tolerability.

Study Disclaimer: Magnesium Glycinate results are based on 95 participants in a 28-day consumer study. Individual results may vary.

Ginseng Plus 30-day Study: Rapid and Sustained Energy Support

In a separate 30-day consumer study of 89 healthy adults experiencing low energy and moderate to severe stress, Thorne's Ginseng Plus demonstrated rapid and sustained perceived benefits:

85% reported improved energy





72% reported reduced perceived stress and improved mental clarity





71% reported improved mood





91% would recommend the product

The study focused on adults with elevated perceived stress scores and evaluated changes in energy, stress, mood, and cognitive clarity over 30-days of daily use.

Study Disclaimer: Ginseng Plus results are based on 89 participants in a 30-day consumer study. Individual results may vary.

Both studies were conducted as structured, open-label consumer perception trials with defined populations, endpoints, and rigorous documentation standards consistent with the scientific framework that has defined Thorne for more than 40 years.

Built on clinically informed ingredient selection, evidence-backed formulations, stringent quality control, and third-party testing, Thorne continues to lead as consumer demand grows for wellness solutions that deliver measurable, trustworthy outcomes. To learn more about Magnesium Glycinate and Ginseng Plus, visit here and here.

About Thorne®:

Thorne is the leader in science-backed health and wellness solutions built to connect the science of performance with the science of people. As the top recommended clinical brand by health-care practitioners, Thorne offers a comprehensive range of nutritional supplements and innovative technology tools including Taia™ – Thorne's AI-powered wellness advisor – empowering individuals to take control of their health and wellness journey with confidence. Founded in 1984, Thorne develops products with high-quality ingredients, guided by clinical research and an in-house team of doctors, researchers, and scientists to ensure every formula meets rigorous standards for purity, potency, and efficacy. Thorne maintains a vertically integrated model, setting the industry standard for supplement manufacturing at its own facility in South Carolina. Trusted by tens of thousands of health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, 100+ professional sports teams and multiple U.S. National Teams, and over seven million consumers, Thorne is a trusted partner bringing scientific rigor to everyday health and wellness. For more information, visit Thorne.com.

