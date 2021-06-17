Thorne to Become the Official Supplement Partner for CrossFit and Sponsor of 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games

"We are excited to launch our relationship with CrossFit as the official supplement partner and sponsor of the 2021 CrossFit Games season," said Will McCamy, president of Thorne. "Our organizations share a deeply rooted commitment to health and wellness – for high-performance athletes as well as general consumers who are focused on and committed to leading a healthy lifestyle. We could not be more excited to share our NSF-certified, science-backed portfolio of products and solutions to enhance the health, fitness and wellbeing of the global CrossFit community."

"CrossFit is delighted to partner with Thorne, a company trusted by major Olympic teams and thousands of professional athletes," said CrossFit CEO Eric Roza. "Upon the advice of my personal physician, I have become a customer of both their supplements and advanced diagnostics over the past year and have seen Thorne's commitment to quality firsthand."

Thorne will have a presence at the CrossFit Games finals in Madison, Wisconsin the week of July 27 – August 1. For additional details, visit www.thorne.com/sports-performance

About Thorne:

Thorne is a health and technology company, and one of two vertically integrated brands under Thorne HealthTech, a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. By combining testing with nutritional supplement interventions and diet, exercise and lifestyle recommendations, Thorne is at the forefront of personalized health, with a mission to help consumers take control of their health and live a healthy life. By leveraging its sophisticated analytical software, Thorne helps consumers uncover health insights and confidently take action to optimize health outcomes. Based on individual test results, Thorne's technology and team can deliver a personalized plan on what to eat, how to exercise and which Thorne supplements to take. Thorne is also a proud partner of several U.S. Olympic Teams. For more information visit www.thorne.com/

About CrossFit:

CrossFit is the world's leading platform for health, happiness and performance. In the 20 years since its founding, CrossFit® has grown from a garage gym in Santa Cruz, California, into the world's leading health and fitness brand. CrossFit is committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone, and millions of people have already experienced CrossFit's transformational benefits through workouts in more than 12,000 affiliated gyms across more than 150 countries. CrossFit also organizes and operates the annual CrossFit Open, through which athletes at every level compete worldwide for a chance to advance to the NOBULL CrossFit Games, where top athletes compete for the title of Fittest on Earth™. To learn more, visit www.CrossFit.com.

