Thought Industries Announces COGNITION 2020 Customer Award Winners in Customer Education

BOSTON, Oct.15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries , the world's leading B2B customer training platform provider, announced the winners of its COGNITION 2020 Customer Awards program at its first-annual virtual customer education conference and user event October 5-7 online at https://cognition.thoughtindustries.com/.

Recognizing customers across four categories — Innovation, Performance, Platform, and Overall Excellence — fifteen winners and their learning sites were highlighted in video vignettes between sessions that brought together 500 executives and other thought leaders from technology and learning businesses to help drive better learning outcomes for their customers, partners, and extended enterprise.

"Congratulations to our COGNITION 2020 Customer Award winners, you are all truly agents of customer education innovation," said Barry Kelly, CEO, Thought Industries. "Your work is an inspiration to all of us and continues to push us to bring our best selves to work every day in our mission to help you create exceptional learning experiences for your clients and other external stakeholders."

The Overall Excellence Award recognizes a long-standing customer who has excelled in all three categories and has been a great partner to Thought Industries.

COGNITION 2020 Overall Excellence Award winner:

This year's Overall Excellence Award winner, a leading analytics and advisory company, was recognized for their outstanding attention to every element of the overall customer learning experience, including a focus on dynamic, personalized experiences that drive higher levels of learner engagement and contribute to overall customer education program success.

The Innovation Award looks beyond the creative and entrepreneurial ways customers use the Thought Industries Platform. It also recognizes customers who have adjusted to the new realities of online learning and the opportunity to impact the lives of our communities.

COGNITION 2020 Innovation Award Winners included:

Accel5, the soft skills microlearning solution from EBSCO Information Services, the preeminent provider of research content and solutions for libraries, won for "Mastery of Extended Enterprise" and is the representative gold standard in the use of the Thought Industries Panorama capabilities.

Britt Andreatta , an internationally-recognized thought leader who creates brain science-based solutions for today's challenges, won the "Give Back Award" as the first customer to provide free course access to help navigate the anxiety COVID-19 pandemic causes and actionable strategies to better cope.

, an internationally-recognized thought leader who creates brain science-based solutions for today's challenges, won the "Give Back Award" as the first customer to provide free course access to help navigate the anxiety COVID-19 pandemic causes and actionable strategies to better cope. Duarte, a communication agency and training company that writes, designs, and delivers groundbreaking presentations, won for "Most Successful Pivot" by offering free courses to help the unemployed upskill and remain competitive during a volatile job market brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A publicly-traded leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics won for "Product Innovation," delivering customer education directly within its SaaS solution.

A Fortune 100 equipment manufacturer was recognized for the "Business Innovation Award" for their pivot to virtual training and creative use of video to train users on proper equipment operation.

The Performance category recognizes customers who garnered extraordinary results in the first nine months, those who achieved major improvements in learner experience and business performance and were great collaborators with the Thought Industries team.

COGNITION 2020 Performance Award Winners included:

ZoomInfo, a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide, won for "Power Launch Champion" for exceeding all its customer education KPIs within the first nine months of launch.

A publicly-traded company that develops technology and products for law enforcement won the "Business Impact Award" by reducing live training expenses and their training costs by $450,000 per year.

per year. CustomerGauge, creator of the Account Experience™category maximizing account and employee retention for B2B companies, won for "Most Improved Learner Experience" based on the 'overwhelming, enthusiastic response" from their customers, customized environment, and wide range of features.

NI, the provider of software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously, won the "Customer Collaboration Award" as the partnership has showcased many of the Thought Industries Platform capabilities as well as exhibiting the client's extraordinary proficiencies in software.

The Platform category recognizes customers who are doing extraordinary work on the Thought Industries Platform creating groundbreaking customer training experiences, instructional design, visual content design and stretching and pushing our platform to new levels. Creating exceptional learning experiences comes down to delighting learners with thoughtful design and engaging content, and these winners embody all that and more.

COGNITION 2020 Platform Award Winners included:

Seismic, the industry-leading and award-winning sales enablement and marketing orchestration platform provider, won for "Customer Training Experience" for attention to every element of the overall customer learning experience, including a focus on dynamic, personalized experiences that drive higher levels of learner engagement and contribute to overall program success.

A recently acquired best practices firm that used a combination of research, technology, and consulting to improve the performance of health care organizations, won for "Overall Instructional Design" through a combination of the best use of content authoring, strong visual design, core Instructional design principles, a creative approach and measurable outcomes.

SonoSim, the world's leading provider of ultrasound education and training, won for "Content Development Extensibility" by incorporating more engaging and assessment-style courses into its learning experiences.

Life is Good Playmakers, a non-profit that spreads the power of optimism to kids who need it most, won the "Visual Content Design" award for immersive, interactive content that reflects their brand and achieves a 99 percent satisfaction rating, and 70 percent completion rate, significantly higher than the industry standard.

The nation's leading provider of insurance adjuster licensing, exam prep, and continuing education won for "Excellence in Continuing Education" for providing an enterprise-level classroom experience that appeals to both individual students and Fortune 500 clients that manage thousands of students per year.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer training platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE Thought Industries

Related Links

www.thoughtindustries.com

