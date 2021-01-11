Thought Industries Announces Dates for COGNITION 2021

BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries , the world's leading B2B customer education and extended enterprise platform provider, today announced COGNITION 2021 , its second-annual customer education virtual conference, will be held September 21 - September 23, 2021. Hosted on the Thought Industries platform, COGNITION brings together B2B customer education and learning business thought leaders, executives, and customers to share their experiences, challenges, and ideas to drive better learning outcomes for their own customers, partners, and external audiences.

At COGNITION 2021, Thought Industries customers and other customer education thought leaders from around the world will share their knowledge in live streaming video, interactive online sessions, and interactive workshops for customer training and professional learning. Additional opportunities include workshops to engage with forward-thinking peers and tactical training on the Thought Industries platform.

Registrants gain access to all 2020 on-demand sessions with speakers from Thought Industries and brands driving innovation, transformation, and behavioral change in the way professionals learn. Additionally, join in discussions with a community of over 500+ customer education and learning professionals sharing peer insights on the discussion boards.

Join the innovators in B2B customer education at COGNITION 2021 , the only conference specific to the influencers and decision-makers driving continual growth through customer education. Take advantage before February 15 for best pricing, just $99, and follow #COGNITION2021 for news and updates.

