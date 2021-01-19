Thought Industries Announces Partnership with Bongo for Interactive Video Assessments

BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries , the world's leading B2B customer education and external training platform provider, today announced a partnership with Bongo, a leading video assessment provider, to drive experiential learning and soft skill development at scale within a real-world context through the Thought Industries platform.

As demand for digital learning tools and work from home accelerates, organizations are looking for better ways to train their customers in a virtual environment where in-person assessments or practicals are either impossible or do not scale for global learning initiatives. Those offering certifications or continuing education credits (CECs) or units (CEUs) will be able to enhance their learning experiences by enabling individuals to practice, self-assess, or record and demonstrate their competency to an accrediting body or community of peers for feedback and coaching.

"Creating exceptional learning experiences at scale requires multiple modalities from blended, synchronous, and asynchronous options to interactive video assignments and assessments," said Barry Kelly, CEO, Thought Industries. "This partnership with Bongo will further differentiate our learning platform by providing an additional layer of assessment to get a full picture of individuals' competency by communicating, demonstrating skills or completing tasks as direct evidence of their understanding of the learning subject."

"Our partnership with Thought Industries is a great fit as we'll enable learners to put knowledge into action and demonstrate their skills or competencies," said Josh Kamrath, CEO, Bongo. "Professional training organizations selling leadership training, or sales training for example, or product companies that need to assess the readiness of their employees, partners or customers in using their offerings, have the perfect combination of training and assessment for a multitude of use cases."

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer education and extended enterprise platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Bongo

Bongo is an embedded solution that drives meaningful assessment, experiential learning and skill development at scale through video-based engagement and personalized feedback. Organizations use our video workflows to create opportunities for practice, demonstration, analysis, and collaboration. When individuals show what they can do within a real-world learning environment, evaluators get an authentic representation of their competency. For more information, visit https://www.bongolearn.com/.

