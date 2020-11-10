Thought Industries Delivers Record Growth in Q3 Amidst Need for Better Blended Learning and Customer Education Experiences

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries , the world's leading B2B customer training platform provider, delivered its third quarter of record growth in Q3 2020 which ended September 30. New Q3 enterprise customers include Dale Carnegie, HRCI, Medallia, Praesidium, a leading diabetes center in Boston, and a multinational conglomerate. Organizations continue to select the Thought Industries Platform to create compelling learning experiences and scale their global, high-margin customer education operations.

"Dale Carnegie is excited to have selected Thought Industries as the platform to support our digital transformation, bringing more online content and training options to our customers," said Christopher Addeo, Vice President Information Technology, Dale Carnegie Training. "The journey is just beginning, and we are truly excited about this partnership and the endless possibilities for our future customer experience."

Unable to travel or unwilling to join in-person groups, exponentially more professionals have experienced the power of learning over the internet. In turn, a cognitive shift is taking place and higher expectations for how people learn, and the quality of how learning products are created, delivered, and experienced is reaching an inflection point to not only match but surpass what is possible in-person. Thought Industries continues to provide capabilities and support to global extended enterprise organizations that want to equally scale customer education while improving learning experiences.

"Q3 was a galvanizing quarter as we, in collaboration with many customers, prepared for COGNITION, our first-annual customer education conference and user event; onboarded some amazing new clients, and delivered significant new Platform capabilities to meet customers' needs that bring their learners back for more," said Barry Kelly, CEO, Thought Industries. "I believe when looking back on this inflection point in customer education and our company's history, we will agree it was the moment that set us apart and our clients up for success in 2021 and beyond."

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer training platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

