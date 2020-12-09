Thought Industries Joins Forces with Van Noy Valor Foundation to Increase Opportunities to Foster Youth

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries , the world's leading B2B customer training platform provider, today announced its partnership with the co-founders of the Van Noy Valor Foundation, Miami Dolphins Linebacker Kyle Van Noy and former Miss Utah Marissa Van Noy, as an inaugural sponsor of the newly formed Van Noy Valiant Knights Educational Program. Thought Industries has committed more than $30,000 to this year's fund including two scholarships and two full-time, 12-week Internships in the summer of 2021 and private donors have already contributed over $45,000.

"We're so thankful that Thought Industries has partnered with us to found the Van Noy Valiant Knights Education Program," said Kyle Van Noy, Co-Founder and President, Van Noy Valor Foundation. "A partner that ensures the children who are aging out of the foster care system have the opportunity to improve their lives through a college education and have the opportunity to intern at a world-class company as well."

As a strong supporter of online learning for the continuing education marketplace, Thought Industries realizes the importance of access to higher education for foster youth, particularly during a pandemic that has increased the challenges these youth face. Beyond an initial effort in 2020-2021, the Van Noy Valiant Knights Educational Program will create an ongoing platform to reach foster kids around the world to educate and empower themselves as they enter the job market; to provide a place for them to access and to learn about how to apply for a job, scholarship, college education, and/or housing.

"We're honored and humbled to be a small part of the Van Noy Valor Foundation and the opportunity to get involved and be part of the solution," said Robin Wadsworth, President, Thought Industries, and Van Noy Valor Foundation Board member. "The program will serve as a place to serve not only those that go on to further their education but provide learning opportunities for those who simply just need to survive when they have aged out of the foster care system. We look forward to this program growing far beyond the initial efforts of Thought Industries, and we invite you all to join us in supporting these exceptional kids."

"In its first year of operation, we're working to build the education program's funds to allow for additional scholarships, and support for these students in areas like business clothing, internet, and technology access, work supplies, coaching, mentoring, and emotional support," said Barry Kelly, CEO, Thought Industries. "Our charter is to expand the reach of the educational program beyond Thought Industries. Robin and I will also be utilizing our personal networks to add additional companies to the list that will offer scholarships and internships."

Kyle Van Noy was recently nominated as the Dolphins candidate for the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award and was named the New England Patriots nominee for the 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. According to NFL.com, he also played an instrumental role in helping to start the Patriots Players Social Justice Fund and a leadership role in selecting the recipient organizations and presenting $400,000 in grants to local nonprofits. Kyle volunteered his time at local hospitals; attended charity events for local nonprofits, including the Team IMPACT gala, and attended numerous teammates' charity events, including the McCourty Twins Tackle Sickle Cell fundraiser and James White's Sweet Feet for Strikes fundraiser for Boston Medical Center.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer training platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the Van Noy Valor Foundation

The Van Noy Valor Foundation was created in 2014 by Miami Dolphins Linebacker, and former Detroit Lions and New England Patriots Linebacker, Kyle Van Noy, and his wife Marissa Van Noy, former Miss Utah. Their inspiration to start their own foundation came from their love of helping adopted, foster, and disadvantaged youth who are in need. Kyle was adopted as a baby, as well as Marissa's father and little brother. The Van Noy Valor Foundation strives to provide opportunities to encourage personal valor in youth by giving them resources and tools to grow, which will teach the youth to armor themselves for success. The Van Noys believe that children are 100% of our future and know the importance of providing resources to help children reach their full potential starting from a young age. For more information, visit www.vannoyvalorfoundation.org .

