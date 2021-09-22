Thought Industries Launches On-Demand Academy for Customer Learning Professionals, Bringing Together Research, Education and Community

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's #1 platform for customer learning management (CLM), today announced the launch of Thought Industries Academy—an industry-first on-demand center of excellence that provides customer learning professionals with education, research, tools and networking opportunities, all designed to help maximize the impact and value of their learning programs. The Academy is available now to all Thought Industries customers, and will be available to everyone in the industry beginning in early 2022.

As part of today's launch, Thought Industries unveiled the Academy's first major piece of research, the Customer Education Performance Roadmap. Developed from shared insights and experiences gathered from interviews with thought leaders from across the industry, this maturity model comprises five distinct phases for tracking the progress and effectiveness of various customer learning programs, along with actionable recommendations for advancing performance and driving program success.

"Customer learning professionals understand the value of education for retaining and engaging customers, but many are often on small teams and may not know how to get the most value and ROI from their learning programs. Thought Industries developed the Academy with those professionals in mind, conducting months of research, listening to customer feedback and consulting with industry thought leaders," said Barry Kelly , Thought Industries CEO. "The Academy is designed to serve as the central on-line destination where customer learning professionals can gather to learn, collaborate with each other and even find their next job."

Thought Industries also unveiled its Customer Education Certificate Program, a series of courses within the Academy that provide a guided pathway to expertise in customer learning. The first certificate, Customer Education Strategy, focuses on how to build a customer education framework, and will be available to Thought Industries customers beginning Oct. 1, 2021.

In addition to published research and the certificate program, the Thought Industries Academy also offers:

Career planning: Professionals can access discussion boards, job postings and information on regular events.

Product education: Current Thought Industries customers have exclusive access to courses and videos specific to helping them get the most out of the Thought Industries platform.

Additional resources including tools, worksheets, expert videos and more.

To learn more about Thought Industries Academy, please visit here .

The Thought Industries Academy is part of a fast-growing market for customer learning software and services, giving rise to a Customer Learning Economy that Thought Industries estimates will be worth $127 billion (based on related market projections). In this new and evolving ecosystem, organizations treat customers and prospects and partners as learners (not just buyers and users), providing value at every stage of the customer journey—and reducing churn along the way. To read more about customer learning strategies and how the movement is taking shape across industries, please download our Customer Learning Economy Whitepaper .

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries provides the world's #1 software platform for customer learning management (CLM). Industry leaders use CLM to grow revenue, increase customer loyalty, and ensure customer success across technology, manufacturing, healthcare and other industries with complex products and training requirements. Thought Industries was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging and scalable. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe.

