Thought Industries Named a Global Specialist Leader, Highlighting Headless LMS Capabilities

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the leading external enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, today announced it has been named a Luminary in the new Talented Learning RightFit Solution Grid. The report highlights Thought Industries' innovations, including its new headless LMS framework, which allows learning organizations to take full advantage of customization and extensibility.

In its new report, Talented Learning recognized Thought Industries as a 'Luminary' learning system, specializing in multiple extended enterprise use cases, offering a true headless LMS framework, a full library of APIs, and low/no-code integrations.

According to the Talented Learning RightFit Solution Grid, 'Luminary' learning solutions specialize in multiple extended enterprise use cases, are the first to market with new innovations, and demonstrate high measurable value. They are a great fit for organizations or associations focusing on customer, partner or training content-as-a-business, and those looking to scale with a proven business model.

As part of the analysis, Talented Learning found that Thought Industries , the first of its kind to enable the virtually limitless building and deployment of learning solutions, was among the top learning systems in the following categories:

Content creation

E-commerce

Reporting and analytics

Instructor-led training (ILT) and virtual instructor-led training (vILT)

API integration

John Leh, CEO and Lead Analyst at Talented Learning, said in his report: "Thought Industries is a complete enterprise-grade learning system built specifically for customer education, content as a business and channel partner education. This powerful solution enables headless LMS scenarios and seamlessly combines LMS, CMS, CRM and content authoring tools. It also includes world-class B2B2B e-commerce capabilities that meet the needs of even the most complex large-scale training companies."

Barry Kelly, CEO at Thought Industries, said: "Once again, I am delighted to see Thought Industries recognized for our world-leading headless LMS for customer education. Being named not just a top 20 specialist learning platform, but also a Luminary in the Talented Learning RightFit Solution Grid, is yet more proof that Thought Industries is paving the way for enterprise-grade learning organizations looking to deliver high-impact customer training, and training businesses who want to boost revenue, retention, and profitability."

To see the full top 40 learning systems list, get your copy of the 2023 Commercial LMS and Learning Systems Market Report here .

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning with the industry's leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training. The company was founded in 2013 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, the Thought Industries growing team builds and maintains the only learning platform with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher customer engagement, learner proficiency, and retention. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Talented Learning

Talented Learning is a fiercely independent research, consulting and education firm devoted to helping organizations of all types choose and use modern learning systems and related technologies for their unique business needs. Founded in 2014 by e-learning industry veteran John Leh , Talented Learning is on a mission to advance awareness and adoption of learning technology that adds business value — primarily for the extended enterprise. For more information visit TalentedLearning.com and follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube .

