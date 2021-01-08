Thought Industries Named One of Built In Best Places to Work in 2021

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries , the world's leading B2B customer education and extended enterprise platform provider, today announced it was honored in Built In's 2021 Best Places to Work Awards. Specifically, Thought Industries earned a top 50 placement on the 100 Best Midsize Companies to Work For In Boston 2021 list. The annual awards include companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, nationally and in the eight largest tech markets.

"It's an honor to be recognized for our growth, remote culture, and commitment to diversity and inclusion," said Sarah Camacho, Vice President of People Operations, Thought Industries. "Debuting so well on the midsize business listing is a testament to the strong culture and hard work the entire company has displayed over the past year to accelerate our customers' businesses and help them create exceptional learning experiences."

Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits, and cultural programs. To reflect the attributes candidates are searching for on Built In today, this year's program weighted criteria more heavily, like remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We're thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners."

Tech professionals rely on Built In's Best Places to Work lists to discover employers that align with their preferences, passions, and values. Since its inception three years ago, the award has expanded in reach, from online views of tens of thousands to just under 1 million views today.

