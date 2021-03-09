Thought Industries Recognized as One of Forbes' Best Startup Employers 2021

BOSTON, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries , the world's leading B2B customer education and external training platform provider, today announced its second consecutive year of inclusion on Forbes' list of America's Best Startup Employers for 2021. Presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the statistics portal and industry ranking provider, the list recognizes the top 500 startup employers in the United States. The full awards list can be viewed on the Forbes website .

"Being recognized again by Forbes and Statista for employer reputation based on our company culture, employee engagement, and satisfaction, as well as strong organic interest and employee growth, is incredibly rewarding," said Barry Kelly, CEO, Thought Industries. "We continue to work hard to continually improve our ability to service our customers and provide a workplace where employees want to achieve success for the company, our customers, and themselves."

Together Forbes and Statista reviewed over 10,000 companies and 7 million data points from qualified organizations across the U.S. The top companies were selected based on an innovative methodology evaluating employer excellence in three ways:

Company Growth: in-depth evaluation of website traffic, job openings, and headcount growth.

Employer Reputation: an assessment of online success which consisted of algorithmically extracting company-specific information from various social media channels, blogs, micro-blogs, and news sites.

Employee Satisfaction: extensive analysis of factors such as the average length of employment and employee reviews.

Earlier this year, Thought Industries announced another record year of growth, ending 2020 with 54% growth and growing its employee headcount by 51%. Additionally, the company earned a top 50 placement on Built In's 100 Best Midsize Companies to Work For In Boston 2021 list and celebrated improving its ranking as the #2 learning system, overall, and the #1 customer education and extended enterprise platform for B2B/B2C by The Craig Weiss Group, LLC.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer education and extended enterprise platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

