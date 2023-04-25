Thought Industries takes to the stage at Learning Technologies 2023

Sponsorship showcases Thought Industries' headless LMS framework for unlimited customization and extensibility

BOSTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the leading external enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, today announced it will be sponsoring Learning Technologies 2023 in London, Europe's leading showcase of organisational learning and the technology used to support learning at work.

Thought Industries is proud to be a Silver Sponsor of Learning Technologies 2023, which takes place on May 3-4 at ExCeL London. Over 9,000 attendees are expected, with 200 free seminars covering topics ranging from gamification to content authoring. This year expects a close look at the hot topics of skills, data, AI, personalisation and analytics making this the perfect conference to dive into how people learn and perform as well as the role of L&D itself.

Alan Hiddleston, Senior Director of Sales EMEA at Thought Industries, will be taking to the stage at Europe's biggest L&D conference in his session "Super-Charging Customer Learning: How a Headless LMS Powers Customisation and Growth," taking place at Seminar Theater 8, 3-4 pm on Wednesday, May 3.

In this session, Alan will demystify the complexities associated with a headless LMS, and break down the fundamentals organizations need to understand if this technology is right for them.

"I can't wait to share what we've been working on at Thought Industries," said Alan, "and how Europe's learning teams and training businesses will benefit from switching to a headless LMS. I'm confident that this is the next big innovation in learning platforms, and I'm excited to show the world what's possible when your LMS goes headless."

Alan will be joined at booth M68 by Thought Industries Account Executive Katherine Millward, where they will be handing out complimentary copies of the Customer Education Playbook co-written by Thought Industries CEO Barry Kelly. They will also be available to share more information about the world's #1 learning platform , an accolade awarded by The Craig Weiss Group in January 2023.

Interested? Meet us there! Grab your free ticket here , or book your conference pass to gain exclusive access to the Learning Technologies Conference .

