Thought-Provoking Fiction is a Thrilling Story, a Creative Blend of Daniel's End-Time Prophecy with Mystery, Futuristic and Christian Genres

Liberty Hill Publishing presents riveting fiction based on the final days' prophecy of Daniel, ideal for adult Christians, conservatives or anyone curious about prophecies.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author J.D. Clark offers readers an intriguing story, refreshing Christian fiction with a mysterious twist and an eye-opening biblical message in The Daniel Code: A Fictional Story About True Prophecy ($21.99, paperback, 9798868505812; $9.99, e-book, 9798868505829).

THE DANIEL CODE - A fictional story about true prophecy

J.D. Clark's fictional story takes place in the chaotic environment of Los Angeles, in the year of 2029. Readers follow main character, Jack Murdoch, a tough trial lawyer who finds himself sucked into an office battle and a cosmic war. The cosmic war is to prove that Daniel's final days' prophecy from Scripture is legally true. The office battle is to lead a half-qualified team chosen for failure. Will the team dig down deep and use their sheer guts and God's help to prove the case and show a way forward for a dying America? This compelling fictional story is a lesson in faith, resilience, and finding a new purpose.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, J.D. Clark said, "A God-given insight into the Book of Daniel."

J.D. Clark is a retired government lawyer, having practiced for 50 years. He loves writing, acknowledging that God has infused his work with a new force.

Liberty Hill Publishing is a leader in the print-on-demand, self-publishing industry. The Daniel Code: A Fictional Story About True Prophecy is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com .

