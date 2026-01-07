God's Intervention or Coincidence: Fascinating Perspective Three Significant Historical Dates

Liberty Hill Publishing presents a thought-provoking discussion and comparison of three important dates in history and God's hand in each noteworthy event.

LANCASTER, Pa., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Peter Walton offers readers a unique perspective of history and current events in Three Dates; July 4, 1976; October 7, 2023; November 5, 2024 ($15.99, paperback, 9798868528293; $7.99, e-book, 9798868528309).

Walton's book provides a thorough explanation of what he describes as three "crossroads" dates. The first date, July 4, 1976, was the date of the raid on Entebbe Airport in Uganda by the Israeli military. That same date in 2026 will celebrate the 200th anniversary of the United States. Walton wants readers to contemplate whether those and the other dates he discusses in his book, are coincidence or was it God's hand at work?

Another dark day featured in this book, October 7, 2023, was an attempt to destroy God's children in Israel. Walton discusses how that day triggered the Israel's military response and the collapse of a decades-long Syrian dictator; the destruction brought upon Hamas, Hezbollah and Houthis; the potential exile of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian "civilians;" the potential for multiple powerful Arab nations joining the Abraham Accords; and the potential collapse of the terror regime that led Iran since 1979.

The third date discussed in Walton's book is November 5, 2024, the date of the election that the author describes as bringing the U.S.A. back from the brink of communism as official government policy, the new commitment to free enterprise and free speech. Walton's book will no doubt provide a thought-provoking perspective to all three dates, detailing how the multiple events correlate and intertwine.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Walton said, "The horror of October 7, 2023 then the joy of November 5, 2024 led me to tie both of these events to two events that occurred on July 4, 1976: the incredible rescue of Israeli civilians and the twelve-member Air Force crew in Entebbe Airport in Uganda and the glorious celebrations throughout the United States to honor the 200th year of existence."

Peter Walton gives all credit for the writing of this book along with the other five Christian books he has written to the "Great I Am." Walton's other Christian books include: God The Creator, Gods-Lessons, God's Children Step Forth, Why Jesus Returned, and God on the Move in Lancaster, Pa. Walton prays that God uses him to promote His kingdom and that the details in these works bring people closer to Him. For more information about the author and his books, visit his website, pwaltontrinity.com.

Three Dates; July 4, 1976; October 7, 2023; November 5, 2024 is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

