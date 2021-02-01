ThoughtWorks Acquires Leading Finnish Consultancy Fourkind

Fourkind's 40 employees will continue to operate from their existing premises in Helsinki and Amsterdam. The founders and leadership team will remain in post after the acquisition to grow and evolve the business.

"We have been on the hunt for a company that will help us accelerate growth in our key strategic focus areas of data, digital transformation, enterprise modernization and customer experience. We are delighted that Fourkind will be joining the ThoughtWorks family. The Fourkind team's blend of machine learning, data science, strategy, design and engineering has helped their clients lower the perceived risk of adopting new approaches to artificial intelligence. We were impressed with their track record of delivering significant return on investment for their clients' AI and machine learning investments. We believe that our complementary strengths and culture make Fourkind and ThoughtWorks a winning combination," said Guo Xiao , president and chief executive officer, ThoughtWorks.

"When we set up Fourkind, our vision was to help forward-looking organizations create futureproof services and products. We are most well known for groundbreaking innovation in utilizing machine learning in ways that are breaking boundaries of what has previously been considered possible. We believe that being part of ThoughtWorks will offer us the opportunity to grow faster and be part of an agile and successful global team of like-minded passionate technologists who want to make an extraordinary impact in the world," said Jonne Heikkinen, managing director & one of the founding partners, Fourkind.

This acquisition will grow Fourkind and expand ThoughtWorks' European footprint and significantly improve ThoughtWorks ability to support and service clients in Finland, the Netherlands and the Nordics.

About Fourkind

Fourkind helps forward-looking organizations create futureproof services and products. We always prioritize results over process and performance over hype. Whereas we're most known for groundbreaking innovation in utilizing machine learning and data science for our clients' benefit, what fuels it all is our passion for results. Since founding the company in 2017 in Helsinki, our 40-strong team of data scientists, machine learning experts, designers, engineers and strategists has worked with 80+ organizations in 10+ countries.

About ThoughtWorks

We are a software consultancy and community of passionate purpose-led individuals, 7,000+ people strong across 48 offices in 17 countries. Over our 25+ year history, we have helped our clients solve complex business problems where technology is the differentiator. When the only constant is change, we prepare you for the unpredictable.

SOURCE ThoughtWorks

Related Links

www.thoughtworks.com

