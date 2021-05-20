Thousands Flock To Fort Worth For Le-Vel's Annual Conference

Thrivepalooza gives Le-Vel Brand Promoters, best known as Thrivers, the tools to level up their businesses and their lives in a high-energy setting – and every year, it just gets better. This year, Le-Vel welcomed to the stage New York Times best-selling author Gary John Bishop, known for his signature tough-love approach to self-empowerment. Gary challenged attendees to root out deeper issues and identify self-imposed limitations that consume and prevent them from living the lives they deserve.

Among the most highly anticipated moments of Thrivepalooza were the official unveilings of new products, including a brand new product line, Sequential Powder Technology (SPT), that starts absorbing immediately once in the mouth and then sequentially thereafter. SPT products, Chill and Heat, are designed to deliver complimentary benefits. A product favorite, Thrive Activate 2.0 also revealed two new flavors: Coconut Pineapple and Starfruit. And lastly, an upcoming detox-based program that is a completely new category for the company. A brand new marketing system for getting Thrive Experience samples to new customers was also announced.

These two days of celebration also included Opening Night and VIP parties, an update on the company's philanthropic commitments with the Thrive Against Cancer campaign, a selfie museum and scavenger hunt, as well as awards for top-performing Le-Vel Brand Promoters within every rank.

"Thrivepalooza 2021 was especially meaningful because of all of the lives our Brand Promoters have been able to influence – through our products and our philanthropic partnerships – in a positive way over the last 12 months," say Co-CEOs Jason Camper and Paul Gravette. "Now more than ever, our global community is united like one big family – committed to helping others live happier, healthier lives."

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel products include the THRIVE Experience (consisting of the three core products, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), and THRIVE SKIN (a CBD skincare system). All of Le-Vel's products contain premium vitamins and nutrients made with the highest quality ingredients.

In 2019, less than seven years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a milestone of $2 billion in lifetime orders. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and SouthEast Asia.

For more information about Le-Vel, visit www.le-vel.com and follow us on social media on Instagram @le_veloffical, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

