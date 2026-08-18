Thousands Gather as Ashley for the Arts Delivers a Weekend of Music, Art and Meaningful Impact

ARCADIA, Wis., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashley for the Arts has successfully concluded another memorable weekend of live entertainment, art and family-friendly fun in Arcadia's Memorial Park. Held August 6-8, the annual three-day music and arts festival welcomed tens of thousands of attendees for a weekend filled with world-class performances, art and craft vendors, food, interactive experiences, family activities, street entertainment and more. Most importantly, the non-profit event raised $735,000 to benefit over 70 participating area schools and nonprofit organizations.

Ashley for the Arts fans enjoyed world-class entertainment and family fun over the 3-day music and arts festival.

"We're incredibly grateful for the fans, volunteers, sponsors and community members who make Ashley for the Arts possible year after year," said Cole Bawek, Event Director, Ashley for the Arts. "It's extremely rewarding to see Arcadia come alive with music, art and family fun while supporting the schools, nonprofits and essential community programs that help our region thrive.

The festival kicked off Thursday evening with the Pursuit of a Cure Glow Run and foam party, raising awareness and funding to help advance medical research and support families facing medical emergencies. A special dedication ceremony was held for the latest addition to Soldiers Walk, On Angels Wings, a monument honoring active military members. Throughout the weekend, additional stages featured performances by Love and Theft, Boogie and the Yo-Yoz, Rising Phoenix, local school groups and many more, bringing entertainment to every corner of the festival grounds.

Memorial Park Drive was lined with talented Art & Craft vendors showcasing unique creations, with select vendors offering live demonstrations. Guests also explored the Ashley Zone, took part in Painting in the Park sessions and enjoyed a variety of hands-on activities throughout the festival grounds, including bingo, axe throwing, mini golf, interactive art experiences and more.

Families enjoyed numerous activities included in the affordable admission price, including an Inflatable Air Park, petting zoo, roaming street performers, grilling demonstrations by the McLemore Boys, line dancing lessons and Timberwork's Lumberjack Show. The weekend also introduced a brand-new drone show, lighting up the Arcadia sky with hundreds of drones and adding a new highlight to the festival experience.

The multi-genre Main Stage lineup featured world-class entertainers including Jon Pardi, Keith Urban, Gene Simmons Band, ERNEST, Corey Kent, Boys Like Girls, Lanie Gardner and Foghat. From country and rock to nostalgic favorites and rising artists, the weekend delivered high-energy performances for fans of all ages.

Ashley for the Arts would like to thank all fans for joining in the festival fun and supporting the cause. Ashley Furniture Industries, Ashley for the Arts' host sponsor, along with numerous community and corporate sponsors, helped make the event possible and continue the festival's mission of providing affordable access to music, art and family entertainment while giving back to area organizations. A special thank-you is also extended to the volunteers, emergency service personnel and security teams who dedicated their time and support throughout the weekend.

Save the date for August 12, 13 & 14, 2027, in Arcadia, Wisconsin. For more information on Ashley for the Arts, visit AshleyfortheArts.com.

Recap Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HGSCNCCGdXs

Ashley for the Arts is a nonprofit initiative that provides the entire family with world class entertainment, art, exercise and family fun for a remarkably low cost. The organization is one of Wisconsin's largest charity events, donating over $5 Million since its inception to more than 70 non-profit organizations, including participating schools, children's charities, and medical research. This music and arts festival was conceptualized and established by Ashley Furniture Industries in 2009 and takes place in Arcadia, Wisconsin's Memorial Park.

For more information on Ashley for the Arts, visit www.AshleyfortheArts.com. "Like" Ashley for the Arts on Facebook and follow us Instagram @AshleyfortheArts.

Media Contact:

Bailey Waldera

608-323-6782

[email protected]

SOURCE Ashley HomeStores, LTD.