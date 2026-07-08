Beds, Dreams and Brighter Tomorrows: Hope to Dream and Ashley Reach 200,000 Bed Milestone

TAMPA, Fla., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope to Dream, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing children in need with a bed of their own, is proud to announce a significant milestone: more than 200,000 beds donated across the United States and Canada. Marking this moment, the organization celebrated its 200,000th bed donated with Suncoast Voices for Children, a nonprofit based in Clearwater, Florida, that supports children at risk of entering and those in the foster care system.

Aayden, the 200,000th bed recipient, with his aunt Sherkela and Hope to Dream Vice President Ruthie Bautista.

Since its founding in 2010, Hope to Dream has worked alongside community partners, volunteers and Ashley retail locations to provide complete bed sets—each including a twin mattress, bed frame, bedding and pillow—to children who need a safe and comfortable place to sleep. The 200,000-bed milestone reflects the collective commitment of supporters across North America and reinforces Hope to Dream's mission that every child deserves a good night's sleep.

"Reaching 200,000 beds donated is an incredible milestone, but what matters most is the impact behind that number," said Ben Thorud, President of Hope to Dream. "Each bed represents a child who now has a place to rest, recharge and dream. This milestone belongs to the communities, partners and volunteers who have made it possible, and it reminds us there is still more work to do."

Earlier this month, Suncoast Voices for Children received 300 bed sets as part of the milestone donation, helping extend its mission of supporting foster children with essential resources that promote stability and well-being.

"This partnership with Hope to Dream will have a lasting impact on the children and families we serve," said Amber Slusser, Executive Director of Suncoast Voices for Children. "Something as simple as a bed can provide comfort, stability, and a sense of belonging during an incredibly difficult time in a child's life. It can also be the key to helping a relative caregiver meet licensing requirements, allowing children to remain connected to family rather than entering traditional foster care. We are deeply grateful to Hope to Dream for reaching this incredible milestone and for investing in the well-being of children throughout our community."

In addition to the milestone celebration in Florida, Hope to Dream continues to expand its reach through partnerships nationwide. Recent donations include support for Harvest Family Life Ministries in Texas, where beds were provided to children and families in need through a collaborative community effort.

Through these ongoing initiatives, Hope to Dream remains focused on delivering not just beds, but comfort, stability and hope—ensuring more children wake up ready to learn, grow and thrive.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/AxzHQ77036U?si=VMq1p7F8Z2gJG8IJ

Hope to Dream – Hope to Dream believes that every child deserves a good night's sleep. Founded in 2010 on that guiding principle, the Hope to Dream organization provides beds to children in need across the U.S. and Canada. Every mattress purchased from a participating Ashley retail location helps Hope to Dream fulfill its mission to provide every child with a good night's sleep. Since inception, more than 200,000 children have received a brand-new bed. Those wishing to nominate a child can visit www.Ahopetodream.com or visit a local Ashley store for more information.

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SOURCE Ashley HomeStores, LTD.