The Ashley Companies Expands Corporate Social Responsibility Impact Through Community Partnerships and Environmental Efforts in 2025

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ashley companies ("Ashley") continues to deepen its commitment to environmental stewardship, community partnerships and social initiatives across its worldwide operations. Throughout 2025, Ashley strengthened programs that create meaningful impact where employees live and work, investing in the communities that support its success. To explore the full scope of Ashley's corporate social responsibility efforts and achievements, view the company's sixth annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

The Ashley companies include Ashley Furniture Industries, the world's largest home furnishings manufacturer; Ashley Global Retail, North America's largest furniture store brand; and Ashley Distribution Services, the industry's leading motor carrier, and continues advancing its mission through focused action in several critical areas:

Employee Involvement : Embracing its family-centered values, Ashley creates meaningful opportunities for workforce participation and supports employee-driven charitable contributions.

Employee contributions generated nearly $110,000 for non-profit organizations nationwide.

Community Impact: Through collaboration with non-profit organizations, Ashley leads programs that honor military service members and first responders, provide resources for children facing hardship, fund medical research breakthroughs and create educational pathways for emerging generations.

Ashley for the Arts generated more than $715,000, benefiting nearly 70 non-profit organizations.

Combined efforts through Hope to Dream ® , Ashley's Angels and STEM education partnerships reached over 28,500 children.

Partnership with Wreaths Across America delivered over 42,000 wreaths to 43 cemeteries to honor veterans.

Environmental Stewardship:

Ashley's environmental stewardship is comprised of wide-ranging programs addressing energy consumption reduction, renewable energy adoption, progressive waste management strategies and natural resource conservation.

Solar installations are anticipated to produce 25 million kilowatt hours each year.

Recycling programs diverted over 121,000 tons of materials including wood, cardboard and poly-foam from landfills.

Community e-Recycling collection event eliminated more than 25,000 pounds of electronics from the local area.

"Creating meaningful, lasting impact in the communities where our team members live and serve is a commitment that we are proud to make," stated Todd Wanek, President and CEO of Ashley Furniture Industries. "Whether we're advancing critical medical research or investing in educational programs for tomorrow's leaders, our initiatives demonstrate our fundamental conviction that corporate achievement and community prosperity are inseparable. Our industry leadership matters to us, but the genuine difference we make in communities worldwide matters even more."

Ashley is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley the largest furniture store brand in North America and one of the world's best-selling home furnishing brands with more than 1,100 locations in 70 countries.

Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC (Ashley) was established in 1945 and is the largest manufacturer of home furnishings in the world.

Ashley Distribution Services, LLC (ADS) was established in 1974 by Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC and today is one of the industry's largest motor carriers.

