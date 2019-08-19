Thousands of Be Bold Be Bald! Activists to Stand in Solidarity Against Cancer on October 18th

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 18, 2019, thousands of people across the U.S. will show their support for those affected by cancer and raise money for cancer charities as a part of National Be Bold, Be Bald! Day. Founded in 2009, Be Bold, Be Bald! is a social movement where participating individuals rock a bald cap throughout the day and get others to sponsor them for their bold move. Since inception, the movement has swept the nation, becoming a show of strength for anyone touched by the terrible disease. To date, Be Bold, Be Bald! has raised over $1.35MM to fight cancer. Be Bold, Be Bald! supports over fifty beneficiaries of all sizes including the American Cancer Society, Boston Medical Center, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and many, many more.

"For the last decade, we have been fighting against cancer to support our many beneficiaries," says Jeff Freedman, founder of the movement and owner of Boston-based advertising agency Small Army, a Finn Partners company. "We're excited to celebrate this 10th Year Anniversary and continue to create awareness and increase the number of participants in this year's Be Bold, Be Bald! Day."

In 2007, the Small Army family was hit with a tragic blow when co-founder and Creative Principal, Mike Connell, lost his battle with cancer. Faced with their grief, the Small Army team channeled Mike's courage and strength, and dedicated themselves to continuing his fight against cancer. In Mike's honor, they started the 510c3, Small Army for a Cause, and the annual Be Bold, Be Bald! event. "Witnessing Mike's heroic, two-year fight, we saw firsthand the courage and strength cancer patients have," says Freedman. "He inspired us to continue that fight ourselves – and to do so in a way that would truly represent the boldness of Mike and his ideas."

Beginning August 19th, 2019 anyone can join the Be Bold, Be Bald! movement. Survivors, individuals, families, businesses, and even celebrities have all showed support by rocking a bald cap, including television hosts Maria Menounos and Joan Lunden, actresses Jessica Szohr and BK Cannon, rocker Peter Wolf, sports stars from the New England Revolution, New England Patriots' stud Julian Edelman and many more.

Those looking to get involved in Be Bold, Be Bald! can do so in three ways: Sport a bald cap in solidarity on October 18 and get others to support you. Support the fight by making a donation or sponsoring someone going bald. Spread the word about the movement through your various social networks. For more information or to get involved, please visit https://beboldbebald.org

About Be Bold, Be Bald!: Be Bold, Be Bald! was founded in honor of the late Mike Connell, co-founder and former Creative Principal of Boston-based advertising agency Small Army, in 2009 by friend and business partner, Jeff Freedman. Mike lost his 2nd battle with cancer after a heroic 2-year fight in 2007. To date, the event had raised more than $1.35MM for more than 50 organizations, with approximately 10,000 participants across the United States.

Be Bold, Be Bald! is managed by Small Army for a Cause, a 501c3 organization committed to helping raise awareness and funds for medical-related causes. For more information please visit the Be Bold, Be Bald! website and watch our compelling video here.

