Thousands of Georgia Power personnel responding to impacts from Winter Storm Izzy

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, approximately 61,000 customers statewide were without power as the weather system continues to move through the state. Gusty winds are likely to bring down trees that could cause additional outages during the day. Approximately 41,000 customers have already been restored since storm impacts began Saturday evening at 10 p.m.

Georgia Power moved crews from around the state into north Georgia in advance of the storm and continues to adjust and move personnel to respond. The company may access additional resources available as part of the Southern Company system, which includes multiple electric and gas companies serving more than 9 million customers nationwide. Additionally, Georgia Power is part of a national mutual assistance network consisting of dozens of utilities from around the country, and the company is able to tap into reinforcements when needed to restore power to Georgia customers following a severe storm.

At Georgia Power, safety is the top priority. Once it's safe to begin restoration, crews and damage assessment teams get to work putting eyes on trouble spots, which could involve coming onto customers' property. From there, the right teams, trucks and equipment are deployed to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. For videos on how our crews restore power after a storm and other frequently asked questions, visit Georgia Power's Outage and Storm Center website.

Georgia Power offers customers tips, tools and resources to stay safe and informed.

Home Winter Weather Safety Tips

Use flashlights and have and extra batteries on hand. If you must use candles, never leave them unattended.

Maintain ventilation around fireplaces.

Use space heaters only on level surfaces and keep away from furniture, curtains, water, children and pets.

Never use generators indoors. Always follow the manufacturer's instructions supplied with the generator model.

Tools You Can Use to Stay Informed

Outage Alerts – Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message. Text REG to GAPWR, and register with your account number.

Outage & Storm Center – Available at www.georgiapower.com/storm, customers can visit this site to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.

Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go.

@GeorgiaPower on Twitter – Follow @GeorgiaPower on Twitter for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.

About Georgia Power

