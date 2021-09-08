Thrasio Announces Its Three Largest Acquisitions Ever, with a Combined Value in Excess of $100 Million

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrasio today announced the acquisitions of category leaders SafeRest (mattress protectors), Wise Owl Outfitters (camping equipment) and Danjor Linens (home bedding), marking Thrasio's three largest acquisitions to date. The brands are expected to add more than $90 million in sales to Thrasio in their first year. The acquisitions showcase Thrasio's momentum as the company acquires increasingly larger brands and brings them to far-reaching consumer audiences through a robust omnichannel strategy.

"We are very happy with our experience working with Thrasio and their team," said Sarah Douglass, founder of Wise Owl Outfitters. "We had several offers from all types of buyers and ultimately decided to go with Thrasio because of their approach, their infrastructure and the competitiveness of their offer. The deal was fast, and the process from beginning to end was incredibly smooth."

Thrasio continues to evaluate and acquire proven brands. In addition to doubling the average deal size, Thrasio has increased the pace of acquisitions. Deals can be structured in any number of ways to best suit the needs of the entrepreneurs, with different payout structures and varied levels of post-acquisition involvement from sellers.

"We're building a consumer goods company that is rooted in customer feedback and established quality," said Carlos Cashman, co-founder and co-CEO of Thrasio. "We take beloved products, invest the resources to solidify their category leadership on Amazon, and then we increase their sales footprint through international expansion and other channels. When a brand comes into our portfolio, it gains immediate value from our proven flywheel to grow stronger and reach even more happy customers."

As Amazon aggregators become more common, entrepreneurs with desirable brands have difficult choices to make. Maintaining a growing FBA business is taxing, and successful products attract competitors. Acquisition can be an appealing route, and sellers should take care to ensure that prospective acquirers are able to complete deals in a timely manner and have the capacity and capability to ensure their brands are well positioned for the future. As the world's largest acquirer of Amazon brands, Thrasio has the most experience, the deepest team and an established track record of success.

Thrasio selects brands that sell products with excellent ratings across many reviews. With tens of thousands of products on offer, that careful approach has led to a large portfolio of quality products with mass customer approval. In fact, one in ten US households already owns a Thrasio product, and that number is likely to increase as the company continues to expand. Sellers who are interested in a potential acquisition should visit https://www.thrasio.com for more information.

About Thrasio

Thrasio is the consumer goods company reimagining omnichannel commerce and consumer products, and boasts an innovation engine that brings high-quality products to market across digital marketplaces, channels, and retailers globally. With the experience of evaluating 6,000 Amazon FBA businesses, data on consumer preferences from more than 150 brands, and the operational scale of more than 22,000 products, Thrasio is the largest acquirer of Amazon FBA brands. Thrasio builds these brands to compete with top household names, offering consumers more choice and exceptional value. Thrasio brands include the Vybe Percussion deep tissue massage gun, Circadian Optics bright light therapy lamps, and skincare products from Sdara Skincare. For more information, visit https://thrasio.com.

SOURCE Thrasio

Related Links

thras.io

