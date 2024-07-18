Thrasio's Top Brands Report Exceptional Amazon Prime Days

Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows and The Hate Stains Co.™ Stain Removers Among Top Sellers

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrasio announces Prime Day 2024 successes, with core house brands and seasonal favorites reporting significant sales surges.

"We are always energized by Prime Day," says Thrasio CEO, Stephanie Fox. "We are continuously brand-building: adding product enhancements, expanding product lines, designing creative packaging, and this year we focused on forging strong partnerships with brand ambassadors who authentically believe in our products to drive positive word of mouth. Seeing all that come together so that these brands thrive on such a competitive sales day is a great achievement for our team."

Beckham Hotel Collection sold close to $4 million dollars of pillows in just 24 hours. Support from brand ambassadors including @daniaustin , national press placements, and the momentum of more than 240,000 reviews drove sales. "This year we were able to snag the #3 spot in the Home and Kitchen category on Amazon," adds Associate Director Tucker Fairbanks. "The combination of this product's luxury quality at a fair price AND the team we have pulling the levers behind the scenes is what makes us successful every Prime Day."

The Hate Stains Co. ™ sold nearly one unit per second for 24 hours during Prime Day. Influential fans including Madi Nelson (@heymadinelson) showcased impressive before-and-after results on Instagram, boosting sales. Associate Director Taylor Grago attributes this week's success to the efforts of brand ambassadors and the internal team: "We are constantly striving to offer a larger assortment of trustworthy products. Since last Prime Day, we introduced even more products including the 16oz BIG bottle of Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater ™ that customers can't get enough of, and our Miss Mouth's Messy Steppers Shoe Cleaner line. Our network of brand ambassadors helps spread the word about how well our products work. It takes a massive dedicated team effort behind the scenes to provide the highest quality products and service for our loyal customers."

Nippies , the bra alternative also available at Nordstroms, Aerie and hundreds of offline retailers, reached several million followers through brand ambassadors on Instagram and TikTok, lifting sales to a clip of eighteen pairs per minute and doubling last year's Prime Day sales pace.

Marika Lesche, Director of Influencer Marketing, elaborates on how brand ambassadors connect consumers to brands on Prime Day and beyond: "Our in-house ambassador program is designed to identify and collaborate with creators who already have a passion for our products. By partnering with organic advocates, we build genuine, long-term relationships that benefit both the creators and our brand. This ensures mutual enthusiasm and leads to more impactful and trustworthy content for our audience."

Shoppers also proved that summer is still in full swing by breaking records for some of Thrasio's favorite seasonal products. Customers purchased a Watermelon Ball every ten minutes throughout Prime Day, making it a record-breaking sales day for the pool game. Ranger Ready insect repellant received a boost from several recommendations in national press outlets, and Cooler Shock Reusable Ice Packs recorded its best day ever.

Thrasio is a consumer goods company committed to offering superior products that enhance everyday life. Thrasio products can be found in over 80 million households, with an estimated 1 in 2 US homes having purchased a Thrasio product over the last three years. Thrasio.com

