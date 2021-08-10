THREAD Recognized as Leader in Decentralized Clinical Trials Industry

"DCTs offer the potential to increase participant recruitment, retention, and experience, and to optimize clinical trial timelines. The FDA and EMA's encouragement of the industry to adopt DCTs after the pandemic has made the DCT landscape ripe for disruption," said Chunky Satija, practice director at Everest Group.

The PEAK Matrix® provides a data-driven assessment of service and technology providers based on their vision, overall capability, and market impact. In its comprehensive report, Everest Group identified THREAD's strengths, including:

End-to-End Solution : THREAD offers its suite of products as an end-to-end platform with a unified data model enabling all patient data to be housed in a single repository, eliminating data silos. Solutions are easy and quick to deploy in the client environment.

: THREAD offers its suite of products as an end-to-end platform with a unified data model enabling all patient data to be housed in a single repository, eliminating data silos. Solutions are easy and quick to deploy in the client environment. Customer Feedback : Customers identify THREAD as an innovative vendor and appreciate the use cases it is launching, such as advanced analytics for predicting patient retention. THREAD adopts a consultative approach, responsive to customers' needs and feedback, to advise them on how to decentralize and launch studies, and design protocols to best meet their needs.

: Customers identify THREAD as an innovative vendor and appreciate the use cases it is launching, such as advanced analytics for predicting patient retention. THREAD adopts a consultative approach, responsive to customers' needs and feedback, to advise them on how to decentralize and launch studies, and design protocols to best meet their needs. Simplified Study Sensor Experience: THREAD's solutions provide the ability to integrate wearable data into a single source of truth.

"Customers state that THREAD serves the entire spectrum of DCT requirements through its end-to-end platform, as well as its partnerships for auxiliary services," said Satija. "Additionally, they appreciate its responsiveness to their feedback as well as its innovative next-gen technology use-cases to improve its product value proposition, which has led to its positioning as a Leader in the Decentralized Clinical Trial Products PEAK Matrix® assessment."

"We appreciate Everest Group's assessment and validation of our leadership position," said THREAD CEO John Reites."We especially value that Everest Group recognizes our unique strength in working hand-in-hand with our customers to operationalize innovative solutions to deliver a seamless, comprehensive DCT experience globally."

About THREAD

THREAD is a leading provider of a proprietary, decentralized research platform and suite of supporting services used by biopharma, CROs, and life science organizations to remotely capture data from participants and sites during, in-between, and in lieu of in-clinic visits. THREAD's platform and supporting services are helping customers to shorten study launch timelines, reduce study budgets with Virtual Visits, and bring studies from the clinic to patients' homes. THREAD provides key platform features such as eConsent, eCOA/ePRO, sensors, reminders, and telehealth virtual visits to support remote data capture, hybrid virtual studies, and fully decentralized studies in key therapeutic areas. In 2019, THREAD was acquired by strategic health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners. Visit www.THREADresearch.com to learn more.

