UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH CTSI PARTNERS WITH THREAD TO ACCELERATE IMPACT OF TRANSLATIONAL RESEARCH

Collaboration Pioneers No-code, Fully Configurable eClinical Technology for Academic Research

CARY, N.C., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thread, a leading decentralized research, electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) and consulting services provider, announced today that the University of Pittsburgh Clinical and Translational Science Institute (Pitt CTSI) selected it to accelerate the impact of translational research.

The three-year partnership will support Pitt CTSI by making the clinical and translational research studies they support more accessible to communities, broadening the impact of discoveries across diverse populations. Pitt CTSI researchers will use Thread's no-code, fully configurable eClinical technology for studies conducted across the University's six schools of the Health Sciences. By leveraging decentralized research approaches, Pitt CTSI can empower researchers to streamline study processes, provide a scalable digital library for consistent quality, and increase the number and diversity of potential participants for studies.

"Pitt CTSI drives discovery by developing innovative programs and creating the infrastructure to support, disseminate, and implement translational research," said Dr. Steven Reis, director, Pitt CTSI. "Introducing the Thread Platform to Pitt CTSI researchers is a logical next step for us. It will empower our researchers to use the next generation of eClinical technology to optimize their studies through more comprehensive data collection and offer participation to more people, especially populations historically underrepresented in research."

"Pitt CTSI and Thread share a commitment to advancing scientific research for everyone, everywhere via a more inclusive, participant-focused approach," said Thread co-founder and CEO John Reites. "We are grateful to partner with one of the most prestigious academic medical centers, continuing our history of partnering with key research institutions to power the next generation of research studies.

About University of Pittsburgh CTSI

The University of Pittsburgh Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI) was launched in 2006 as one of the 12 inaugural Clinical and Translational Science Award (CTSA) Hubs funded by the National Institutes of Health. CTSI serves as the academic home forthe University's six health sciences schools and UPMC, one of the nation's largest and most financially successful academic health care systems. CTSI supports clinical and translational science by providing resources, training, and opportunities to facilitate the planning, conduct, dissemination, and implementation of research from the bench to the bedside. In addition, CTSI emphasizes research reciprocity and has strong working partnerships with community organizations that span diverse geographic areas, racial and ethnic groups, and social affinity organizations. Pitt CTSI also has a distinguished history of successfully training students, residents, postdoctoral fellows, and junior faculty in clinical and translational science and supporting their career development.

About Thread
Thread's purpose is to leverage its decentralized research platform to enable studies for everyone, everywhere. The company's uniquely combined clinical research technology and consulting services help biopharma and CROs to design, operate, and scale next-generation research studies and electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) programs for participants, sites, and study teams. Through its comprehensive platform and scientific expertise, Thread empowers studies to be accessible, efficient, and centered on the patient. Backed by health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners, Thread is recognized as a leader by Everest Group's Decentralized Clinical Trial Product PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021/2022 and positioned in the Leader's Category of the 2022 IDC MarketScape for R&D Decentralized Clinical Trial Technology Solutions Vendor Assessment 2022. Visit THREADresearch.com to learn more.  

