Threadlock Precision, Supported by The D. E. Shaw Group, Acquires Kremin Inc. to Expand U.S. Aerospace and Defense Precision Manufacturing Network

FRANKENMUTH, Mich., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Threadlock Precision, a growing network of precision manufacturing companies, today announced its acquisition of Kremin Inc., a Michigan-based CNC machining business that has served aerospace, defense, and medical markets for more than 40 years.

Since its founding in 1983, Kremin has grown from a manufacturer of fixture and gage assemblies into a technologically advanced prototyping, production, and assembly shop. Under the ownership of President Mike Grossi since 2010, Kremin today operates a sophisticated Swiss machining segment alongside robust milling and turning departments, with continuous investment in next-generation equipment.

"Kremin exemplifies the type of customer-focused, technically capable manufacturer we look to support," said Todd McDonald, CEO of Threadlock Precision. "Their strength in custom, tight-tolerance work and reputation for taking on complex challenges make them an ideal partner. We're excited to invest in their team, expand their capabilities, and help accelerate them into their next chapter of growth."

The acquisition of Kremin marks another important step in Threadlock Precision's mission of building the preferred precision manufacturing network serving aerospace and defense. Kremin's specialized Swiss machining capabilities further strengthen the network's ability to support the breadth of customer programs.

"Joining Threadlock Precision represents a major milestone for Kremin and our customers," said Mike Grossi, President of Kremin Inc. "Our business has been built on solving difficult problems, delivering custom solutions, and exceeding expectations. Threadlock's dedication to investing in people, technology, and advanced manufacturing capabilities will allow us to continue raising the bar for the value we deliver to our customers."

About Threadlock Precision

Threadlock Precision is a U.S.-based precision manufacturing network. Its leadership team combines operational know-how with investment expertise to provide network companies the tools to modernize, scale, and strengthen their positions in aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Threadlock Precision is backed by the D. E. Shaw group. Learn more at www.ThreadlockPrecision.com.

About Kremin

Founded in 1983, Kremin Inc. is a precision CNC manufacturing company based in Frankenmuth, MI. Kremin specializes in tight-tolerance, high-volume Swiss machining, milling of complex aerospace components, and electrical assemblies for the dimensional stone industry, and is certified to AS9100D. Learn more at www.KreminInc.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Threadlock Precision