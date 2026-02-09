Threadlock Precision, Supported by The D. E. Shaw Group, Acquires R&S Machining to Expand U.S. Aerospace and Defense Precision Manufacturing Network

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Threadlock Precision, a growing operator of precision manufacturing companies serving aerospace and defense, today announced its acquisition of R&S Machining, a Missouri-based CNC machining business that has served the aerospace and defense industries since 1992.

R&S Machining combines a wide range of machining capabilities—from large-format gantry work to Swiss turning and tight-envelope milling—with additional expertise in assembly and fabrication. Today, R&S is a trusted manufacturing partner in the aerospace and defense supply chain with a reputation for delivering complex work.

"R&S Machining significantly expands our capability set and our capacity to support our customers at scale," said Todd McDonald, CEO of Threadlock Precision. "Their team embodies the machining spirit and can-do attitude that Threadlock Precision is built on, and we look forward to working with them as they enter their next chapter of growth."

"Joining Threadlock Precision allows us to more fully leverage our expertise in precision manufacturing to offer a better level of service to our customers," said Tom Roderick, President of R&S Machining. "Threadlock's long-term focus and dedication to continuous investment in people and assets will allow us to further strengthen our position within the aerospace and defense supply chain."

The acquisition of R&S Machining marks Threadlock Precision's third acquisition in its mission of building the preferred precision manufacturing network serving aerospace and defense. R&S Machining's large-format machining, assembly capabilities, and engineering expertise further expand the network's offering.

About Threadlock Precision

Threadlock Precision is a U.S.-based precision manufacturing network. Its leadership team combines operational know-how with investment expertise to provide network companies the tools to modernize, scale, and strengthen their positions in aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Threadlock Precision is backed by the D. E. Shaw group. Learn more at www.ThreadlockPrecision.com.



About R&S Machining

Founded in 1992, R&S Machining is a precision manufacturing company based in St. Louis, Missouri. R&S Machining specializes in large format, high complexity machined components and multi-component sub-assemblies for the aerospace and defense industries, and is certified to AS9100D. Learn more at www.RandSMachining.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Threadlock Precision