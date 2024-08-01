Threat Vector becomes Palo Alto Networks' flagship podcast in expanded N2K CyberWire partnership

FULTON, Md., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- N2K Networks, a leader in cyber workforce intelligence, and Palo Alto Networks® today announced the next step in the evolution of their popular podcast, Threat Vector , on the N2K CyberWire network . The Threat Vector podcast has rapidly become the go-to source of knowledge and insight to proactively prepare and stay ahead in the ever-changing threat landscape.

The newly evolved Threat Vector podcast provides unmatched insights into the threat landscape and research across artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and cloud technology. Listeners can look forward to in-depth discussions, expert interviews, thoughtful analysis, and real-world case studies.

Threat Vector began as a bi-weekly segment on the CyberWire Daily podcast , but the quick success of the initial segment led to Threat Vector's expansion to a standalone bi-weekly podcast on the N2K CyberWire network. As a result of Threat Vector's accelerated growth, the podcast will evolve once more to become Palo Alto Networks' flagship podcast, representing the entire Palo Alto Network brand with new episodes every week.

"We're incredibly proud of the Threat Vector podcast. Our expanded partnership with Palo Alto Networks underscores our shared commitment to delivering premier cybersecurity content on critical topics like AI, network security, and threat intel," shared Brandon Karpf, Executive Editor of N2K CyberWire. "This evolution reaffirms Threat Vector's role in providing timely and actionable insights to cybersecurity and technology professionals around the world."

"I'm thrilled to see Threat Vector evolve into Palo Alto Networks' flagship podcast. This partnership allows us to expand our reach and deliver even more valuable content to the security community," said David Moulton, of Palo Alto Networks, about the podcast. "We're committed to providing insightful analysis, engaging discussions, and practical advice to help security professionals stay ahead of the curve."

Hosted by David Moulton, Director of Thought Leadership at Palo Alto Networks® Unit 42®, new episodes of the Threat Vector podcast will air weekly on Thursdays. Listeners can still enjoy regular Threat Vector segments on the CyberWire Daily podcast on alternate weeks. To hear the latest Palo Alto Networks Threat Vector podcast episode, subscribe wherever you get your favorite shows or visit the show page on the N2K CyberWire network for more information.

About N2K Networks

N2K Networks is a leader in strategic cyber workforce intelligence. The news to knowledge network is a trusted source of Industry Insights delivered through our media network, home of the CyberWire Daily podcast and daily briefing, CSO Perspectives, and Hacking Humans, which provides concise intelligence-driven news and commentary to cybersecurity professionals. Global enterprise organizations, including those in the Fortune 100, partner with N2K to gain actionable cyber workforce insights through our Talent Insights and Talent Development capabilities that help organizations build and maintain high-performing teams, rapidly climb the knowledge curve, and stay a step ahead in a constantly changing industry. Learn more at N2K.com .

SOURCE N2K Networks