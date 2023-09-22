ThreatHunter.ai Leads the Way in Cybersecurity with No-Cost Data Retention, Advocating a Client-Centric Philosophy Amidst Industry Consolidation and Data Commoditization

News provided by

ThreatHunter.ai

22 Sep, 2023, 08:53 ET

BREA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatHunter.ai, the leader in proactive threat hunting and managed detection and response services, is pleased to announce a significant update to its customer offerings.

Starting today, all contracted Threat Hunting customers will benefit from free data retention in cold storage for as long as they remain active clients.

Previously, like other firms, customers were charged a nominal fee for extended data storage. This change aims to enhance customer experience by removing financial barriers to long-term data retention.

"This decision aligns with our mission to provide comprehensive, cost-effective cybersecurity solutions," said James McMurry, CEO of ThreatHunter.ai. "By offering free data retention, we empower our clients to better investigate historical threats and improve their security posture over time."

Today's large-scale merger announcement by two other firms in the cybersecurity sector raise questions about the future handling and commoditization of customer data. While consolidation might offer the allure of enhanced services, it also runs the risk of customer data being used for purposes beyond client security.

In contrast, ThreatHunter.ai uses client data strictly for retrospective threat analysis specific to the customer, a targeted approach undertaken by our elite team of human threat hunters committed to continuous security enhancement.

For more information about free data retention or ThreatHunter.ai's services, please contact [email protected]

About ThreatHunter.ai

ThreatHunter.ai is a cybersecurity firm specializing in threat hunting, managed detection, and response services. Committed to innovation and excellence, ThreatHunter.ai empowers businesses to protect their digital assets in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

Ever think your cybersecurity could use a Red Bull and a double shot of espresso? That's us—ThreatHunter.ai. Seventeen years of kicking cyber-butt, genius-level human hunters, and an Argos platform so advanced it makes a smartphone look like a potato. We're not just a shield; we're your cyber bodyguard on steroids.

Media Contact:
Lydia Coulter
7145154011
365776@email4pr.com

SOURCE ThreatHunter.ai

Also from this source

ThreatHunter.ai: This Labor Day Holiday in the Ruthless Digital Frontier, We Are Your First and Last Line of Defense

ThreatHunter.ai Welcomes David Maynor as Advisor and Keeper of Secrets, Pioneering the BirdWatcher Threat Intelligence Visualization Platform

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.