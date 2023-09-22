ThreatHunter.ai Leads the Way in Cybersecurity with No-Cost Data Retention, Advocating a Client-Centric Philosophy Amidst Industry Consolidation and Data Commoditization

BREA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatHunter.ai, the leader in proactive threat hunting and managed detection and response services, is pleased to announce a significant update to its customer offerings.

Starting today, all contracted Threat Hunting customers will benefit from free data retention in cold storage for as long as they remain active clients.

Previously, like other firms, customers were charged a nominal fee for extended data storage. This change aims to enhance customer experience by removing financial barriers to long-term data retention.

"This decision aligns with our mission to provide comprehensive, cost-effective cybersecurity solutions," said James McMurry, CEO of ThreatHunter.ai. "By offering free data retention, we empower our clients to better investigate historical threats and improve their security posture over time."

Today's large-scale merger announcement by two other firms in the cybersecurity sector raise questions about the future handling and commoditization of customer data. While consolidation might offer the allure of enhanced services, it also runs the risk of customer data being used for purposes beyond client security.

In contrast, ThreatHunter.ai uses client data strictly for retrospective threat analysis specific to the customer, a targeted approach undertaken by our elite team of human threat hunters committed to continuous security enhancement.

About ThreatHunter.ai

ThreatHunter.ai is a cybersecurity firm specializing in threat hunting, managed detection, and response services. Committed to innovation and excellence, ThreatHunter.ai empowers businesses to protect their digital assets in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

Ever think your cybersecurity could use a Red Bull and a double shot of espresso? That's us—ThreatHunter.ai. Seventeen years of kicking cyber-butt, genius-level human hunters, and an Argos platform so advanced it makes a smartphone look like a potato. We're not just a shield; we're your cyber bodyguard on steroids.

