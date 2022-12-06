ThreatHunter.ai Reports Dramatic Increase in Attempted Cyber Attacks in Past 12 Months

BREA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatHunter.ai, the leading provider of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, today reported a significant increase in the number of cyber-attacks targeting organizations over the past 12 months.

According to the company's data, the attacks have ranged from typical phishing attempts to more sophisticated chaining of multiple CVEs and watering hole type attacks. Despite the increasing complexity and persistence of these attacks, ThreatHunter.ai customers have remained safe and secure thanks to the company's advanced technology and expertise.

"Cyber-attacks are becoming more and more frequent and sophisticated, and businesses need to be prepared to defend against them," said James McMurry, CEO of ThreatHunter.ai. "Our customers have seen a dramatic increase in attack attempts over the past year, but thanks to our technology and expertise, they have been able to stay one step ahead of the attackers and keep their networks and data safe."

ThreatHunter.ai uses advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence backed by their Elite Threat Hunters, to identify and block cyber-attacks in real-time, without the need for manual intervention. The company's technology has proven successful in stopping over 400 real attacks per day against its customers' networks, protecting them from data loss and downtime.

"We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible cybersecurity solutions to keep their networks and data safe," said McMurry. "As the threat landscape continues to evolve, we will continue to innovate and develop new technologies to stay ahead of the attackers and protect our customers."

The company expects the tempo and persistence of cyber-attacks to continue to increase in 2023, and is urging businesses to take steps to protect themselves. Interested businesses can learn more and sign up for a free trial of ThreatHunter.ai's cybersecurity solutions at threathunter.ai.

About ThreatHunter.ai

ThreatHunter.ai is a leading provider of Human backed, AI-powered cybersecurity solutions that help businesses protect their networks from threats. The company's technology uses advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence to identify and stop attacks in real-time, without the need for manual intervention. Founded in 2007, ThreatHunter.ai has customers in a variety of industries and has been recognized as one of the top cybersecurity companies in the world.

