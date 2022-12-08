ThreatHunter.ai Stands Ready to Protect Customers from Cyber Attacks and Ransomware

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatHunter.ai, the leading provider of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it stands ready to protect its customers from the latest cyber attacks and ransomware threats.

According to the company, cyber attacks are becoming more and more nefarious and the tempo of attacks is increasing. ThreatHunter.ai has seen in the wild, payloads and attacks that even the biggest names in the cybersecurity industry are not able to stop or mitigate in any way.

"The threat landscape is constantly evolving, and businesses need to be prepared to defend against the latest attacks," said James McMurry, CEO of ThreatHunter.ai. "Our technology combines the power of AI and machine learning with the expertise of our Elite Threat Hunters to provide the best possible protection against these sophisticated threats."

ThreatHunter.ai's technology uses advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence to identify and block cyber attacks in real-time, backed by a select team of Elite Threat Hunters. The company's technology has proven successful in stopping over 400 real attacks per day against its customers' networks, protecting them from data loss and downtime.

"We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible cybersecurity solutions to keep their networks and data safe," said McMurry. "As the threat landscape continues to evolve, we will continue to innovate and develop new technologies to stay ahead of the attackers and protect our customers."

The company is urging businesses to take steps to protect themselves from cyber attacks and ransomware threats.

Interested businesses can learn more and sign up for a free trial of ThreatHunter.ai's cybersecurity solutions at threathunter.ai, or call Evan Tremper at 657-452-7352

About ThreatHunter.ai

ThreatHunter.ai is a leading provider of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions that help businesses protect their networks from threats. The company's technology uses advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence to identify and stop attacks in real-time, without the need for manual intervention. Founded in 2007, ThreatHunter.ai has customers in a variety of industries and has been recognized as one of the top cybersecurity companies in the world.

Contact:

James McMurry

CEO, ThreatHunter.ai

7145154011

[email protected]

SOURCE ThreatHunter.ai