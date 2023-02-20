ThreatHunter.ai Takes Aim at Cyber Threats with New Argos 2.0 Platform Capabilities, Mitigation Services, and Partner Program

BREA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the face of a rapidly escalating cyber threat landscape, ThreatHunter.ai, the leading provider of AI-powered threat hunting services, is launching new capabilities for its Argos Platform, a suite of mitigation services, and a new partner program to stop the bad guys in their tracks. Organizations are under attack like never before, and ThreatHunter.ai is determined to help protect their digital assets from the damaging effects of cyber threats.

The Argos Platform, which is a powerful combination of AI and ML, has been upgraded with advanced threat detection algorithms and real-time threat intelligence to provide organizations with the best possible protection against cyber threats. The platform is now more effective, and faster than ever before, making it the ideal solution for organizations looking to stay ahead of the threat landscape.

In addition to the Argos Platform enhancements, ThreatHunter.ai is also introducing a suite of mitigation services to help organizations quickly and effectively respond to cyber threats. These services include incident response, remediation, and threat analysis, giving organizations the tools they need to address cyber threats head-on.

To further extend the reach of its services, ThreatHunter.ai is also launching a new partner program that allows Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) to resell ThreatHunter.ai services to their own clients. The program is designed to help MSSPs provide their clients with the best possible protection against cyber threats, and to grow their businesses by offering a comprehensive and cost-effective solution to cyber threats.

"Organizations are under attack from all sides, and it's more important than ever to have a comprehensive solution to protect their digital assets," said James McMurry, founder of ThreatHunter.ai. "With our new capabilities, services, and partner program, we are taking the fight to the bad guys and helping organizations stay ahead of the threat landscape."

The new capabilities, services, and partner program from ThreatHunter.ai are available now, and organizations and MSSPs are encouraged to take advantage of this powerful solution to protect their digital assets from cyber threats.

About ThreatHunter.ai

ThreatHunter.ai is a leading provider of AI-powered threat hunting services, designed to help organizations stay ahead of the ever-evolving threat landscape and protect their digital assets from cyber threats. With its proprietary Argos Platform and team of expert threat hunters,

ThreatHunter.ai provides a comprehensive and effective solution to cyber threats, at a fraction of the cost of in-house operations or with an MSSP service.

As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, ThreatHunter.ai is proud to employ veterans and support veteran causes to help them integrate back into civilian life. The company is a proud partner of SkillBridge, a program that provides transitioning service members with job training and employment opportunities.

At ThreatHunter.ai, we are dedicated to providing our clients with the best possible protection against cyber threats, and to supporting our nation's veterans in their transition to civilian life. With our cutting-edge technology and expert threat hunters, we are confident that we can help organizations stay ahead of the threat landscape and protect their digital assets.

