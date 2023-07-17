ThreatHunter.ai Welcomes David Maynor as Advisor and Keeper of Secrets, Pioneering the BirdWatcher Threat Intelligence Visualization Platform

BREA, Calif., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatHunter.ai, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of David "Dave" Maynor as an advisor and the Keeper of Secrets role. Maynor will work closely with James McMurry, the founder of ThreatHunter.ai, to revolutionize the visualization and tracking of live threat intelligence through a new innovative BirdWatcher platform to be released in Q4 2023.

With an impressive background in the cybersecurity industry, Maynor brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the ThreatHunter.ai team. Prior to joining ThreatHunter.ai, Maynor served as the Senior Director of Threat Intelligence at Cybrary. He has held key positions at renowned organizations including Cisco Talos, Internet Security Systems at IBM, and SecureWorks.

James McMurry, the Founder of ThreatHunter.ai, expressed his enthusiasm about Maynor joining the team, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Dave Maynor as an advisor and as the Keeper of Secrets. His deep knowledge and extensive experience in the cybersecurity field will be instrumental in advancing our capabilities and driving innovation. Together, we are creating BirdWatcher, a groundbreaking platform that will revolutionize the visualization and tracking of live threat intelligence."

Maynor's role as the Keeper of Secrets will involve collaborating with the ThreatHunter.ai team to develop BirdWatcher. This platform aims to transform the way threat intelligence is visualized and tracked, providing organizations with actionable insights to better detect, analyze, and mitigate cyber threats.

"I am excited to join ThreatHunter.ai and contribute to the development of BirdWatcher," said David Maynor. "The opportunity to work with James and the talented team at ThreatHunter.ai is truly inspiring. BirdWatcher has the potential to revolutionize how organizations leverage threat intelligence, enabling them to stay one step ahead of cyber threats in today's rapidly evolving landscape."

ThreatHunter.ai continues to push the boundaries of cybersecurity innovation, investing in top talent and cutting-edge technologies to deliver comprehensive solutions. With Maynor's addition to the team, ThreatHunter.ai is poised to further strengthen its position as a leader in the industry.

For more information about ThreatHunter.ai and its advanced cybersecurity solutions, please visit https://threathunter.ai.

About Threathunter.ai

ThreatHunter.ai, a 100% Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, is a leading provider of AI-driven threat hunting solutions. Its advanced machine learning algorithms and expert analysis help organizations detect, identify, and respond to cyber threats. Its solutions are designed to supplement existing security resources and provide a fresh perspective on how to address today's complex cyber threats.

