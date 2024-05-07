ThreatHunter.ai Ignites Cybersecurity Revolution with Launch of Response:Ready at RSA Conference

BREA, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the dynamic energy of this week's RSA Conference, ThreatHunter.ai is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Response:Ready solution, a game-changer in cybersecurity assistance for organizations, especially within the underserved SMB market.

Response:Ready is more than just a solution, it's a movement towards a future where every organization, no matter its size, can stand strong against cyber threats. Crafted with precision and passion, Response:Ready offers immediate assistance, expert threat triage, and in-depth investigations, ensuring that businesses are never left unguarded in their time of need.

James McMurry, CEO and founder of ThreatHunter.ai, passionately stated at the RSA Conference, "Response:Ready is the embodiment of our vision to democratize cybersecurity. For nearly two decades, ThreatHunter.ai has been a pillar of strength for organizations navigating the turbulent waters of cyber threats. Today, we renew our commitment: to blend cutting-edge technology with the fine scale craftsmanship of human expertise, offering unparalleled support across the cybersecurity landscape."

Evan Tremper, VP of Sales, shared his enthusiasm, "Imagine having an elite team of U.S.-based cyber experts on speed dial, ready to spring into action the moment a threat surfaces. That's the power of Response:Ready. It's fast, it's reliable, and it's economically accessible, designed to ensure that no organization, regardless of size or budget, is left at a disadvantage."

Response:Ready marks a significant milestone for ThreatHunter.ai, reinforcing its position as a leader in cybersecurity innovation. The solution offers a robust lifeline to SMBs, equipping them with the tools and support to defend their digital domains effectively.

To experience the power of Response:Ready, organizations are not required to be existing customers. This service is about inclusion and immediate access to security excellence.

For more details on how to harness the strength of ThreatHunter.ai and its latest innovation, please contact (714) 451-8803.

About 1MCLabs at ThreatHunter.ai:

At 1MCLabs, we are your silent sentinels in the ever-evolving cyber battleground. Armed with advanced threat intelligence, we strategize, adapt, and strike, securing your digital peace. With us as your guardians, your digital domain remains inviolate.

About ThreatHunter.ai:

As a vanguard in cybersecurity solutions, ThreatHunter.ai is dedicated to fortifying organizations of all sizes against the spectrum of cyber threats. With a focus on threat detection, investigation, and rapid response, we are committed to leveling the playing field in this critical arena.

