ThreatLocker Highlights Key Cyber Threat Activity and Research from April 2026

Recap includes analyses of emerging threats, cybersecurity trends and community engagement

ORLANDO, Fla., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatLocker today has released highlights of the company's research, cybersecurity insights, and community outreach for the month.

"What we're seeing is a continued shift in how attacks are developed and executed, with AI accelerating how quickly new techniques can be created, while cybercrime operations are increasingly more structured and collaborative, "said Danny Jenkins, CEO & Co-Founder of ThreatLocker. "If your security strategy depends on detection, you're already behind. You need to control what can run and what it can do."

Cybersecurity Trends and Industry Commentary

Claude Mythos dominated cybersecurity discussions throughout April, with some calling it a "watershed moment" due to its unprecedented ability to identify vulnerabilities and generate exploits. In response, ThreatLocker emphasized the importance of Zero Trust application containment, which restricts what permitted applications and AI-driven tools can access, preventing compromised software from executing malicious actions or leveraging other system resources.

ThreatLocker also raised concerns over the emergence of vibe hacking, and how the latest cybercrime frontier is AI-driven attacks that outpace defenses. In addition, ThreatLocker observed the importance of gamification in cybersecurity, transforming the topic into an engaging and interactive experience.

Another significant event in cybersecurity was the recent WordPress hack. Jenkins said it was notable because, instead of causing immediate or visible damage, the bad actors quietly injected content visible only to Googlebot to manipulate search rankings, likely with the goal of selling that advantage to other actors in the cybercrime economy.

Threat Intelligence

ThreatLocker Threat Intelligence infiltrated the affiliate platform of ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) provider Vect. The team observed a growing network of criminals actively communicating with one another in the wake of the shutdown of other hubs, like the RAMP forum. The platform mirrors a modern SaaS operation complete with help-desk tickets, how-to guides, chat functionality, user outreach, and a well-defined affiliate program.

Research and Analysis

ThreatLocker published several research pieces focused on emerging attack methods, the attacks themselves and identifying practical ways to reduce risk.

Among the company's additional in-depth analyses were a breakdown of Safe Mode vulnerabilities and how to approach them, a guide to fighting breaches in progress with incident response plans, and explaining a USB Rubber Ducky attack, a topic that was further explored when ThreatLocker visited the workshop of former MythBusters co-host Adam Savage. Video posted on Savage's popular YouTube Channel, Tested, shows Jenkins and Security Lead Kieran Human confirming Savage's mistrust of USB keys.

Education and Community

Members of the ThreatLocker Cyber Hero Team demonstrated the importance of teamwork while helping build a playground for a community in partnership with the Orlando Magic.

ThreatLocker served as the lead sponsor of CyberLaunch. The annual competition drew 500 of the state of Florida's top cybersecurity students from grades 6–12 to the University of South Florida (USF) in Tampa. This sponsorship generated financial support that helped cover travel and lodging costs for participating teams. At the competition, Kirkland Ranch Academy, West Boca Raton Community High School, and Hernando High School placed first in beginner, intermediate, and advanced divisions, respectively.

As part of its ongoing commitment to continuing education for cybersecurity professionals. ThreatLocker hosted the webinar "Fighting Back Against AI Cyberattacks: A Practical Zero Trust Defense Playbook.", which provides a practical Zero Trust implementation guide. These continuing sessions are designed to provide organizations with actionable guidance based on real-world scenarios and observed attack techniques.

About ThreatLocker:

ThreatLocker is a global cybersecurity leader that stops cyberattacks before they happen. The company's Zero Trust Platform prevents breaches from both known and unknown threats by allowing only explicitly trusted software and activity across endpoints, networks, and cloud systems. Built to deploy quickly and scale across complex environments, the platform reduces operational overhead while keeping business running uninterrupted. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with offices in Dublin, Dubai, and Brisbane, ThreatLocker protects over 70,000 organizations worldwide.

Contact: [email protected], 321-515-3813

SOURCE ThreatLocker, Inc.