ThreatModeler Appoints Kevin Gallagher as CEO to Advance Enterprise-Grade, AI-Driven Threat Modeling

Proven cybersecurity leader with deep application security expertise and a track record of scaling and successful exits

AI-driven development is accelerating risk and ThreatModeler enables enterprises to stay secure by design with 10x productivity gains and 50% cost savings

Now the clear category leader following the IriusRisk acquisition, delivering unmatched scale, data, and enterprise capabilities

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatModeler, the leader in AI-driven threat modeling, has appointed Kevin Gallagher as Chief Executive Officer. Gallagher will lead the company's strategy, go-to-market execution, and post-merger integration following ThreatModeler's acquisition of IriusRisk, the landmark deal that united the top two enterprise threat modeling platforms and positioned ThreatModeler as the global leader in a surging $30 billion application security market.

Kevin Gallagher

"Kevin has a proven track record of scaling cybersecurity platforms into category leaders and delivering strong outcomes for customers and investors," said John DeLoche, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Invictus Growth Partners. "He knows how to integrate and grow at scale, brings immediate credibility with enterprise buyers and CISOs, and is exactly the leader ThreatModeler needs for this next growth phase."

Gallagher most recently served as President of Invicti Security, where he led the operational and commercial integration of competing application security products into a unified enterprise platform. He previously served as Invicti's Chief Revenue Officer, joining when the company operated as two separate platforms, unifying go-to-market efforts, driving significant ARR growth, and helping lead the business through an exit valued at over $1 billion.

Between his two tenures at Invicti, Gallagher was CEO of Endpoint Protector by CoSoSys, a PE-backed data loss prevention platform, where he implemented a metrics-driven operating model, repositioned the company upmarket, and delivered a successful exit. He brings more than two decades of experience scaling enterprise cybersecurity SaaS businesses through growth, consolidation, and successful exits.

"ThreatModeler brings together the leading platform, the deepest dataset, and the scale of two best-in-class teams," said Kevin Gallagher, CEO of ThreatModeler. "AI is fundamentally changing how software is built—and expanding the attack surface in the process. Our mission is to help enterprises stay secure by design at scale and to define the standard for modern threat modeling."

Gallagher joins at a critical juncture, with ThreatModeler uniquely positioned as the category leader — powered by the industry's largest proprietary threat modeling dataset. Trusted by Fortune 1000 companies across financial services, pharmaceutical, technology, and critical industrial manufacturing sectors in North America, EMEA, and Asia, the platform delivers up to 10x productivity gains and 50% cost savings for enterprise customers. With a track record of integrating and scaling cybersecurity platforms, Gallagher will build on this foundation to accelerate the company's next phase of growth.

"We've built ThreatModeler around a culture of delivering real results for our customers," said Archie Agarwal, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of ThreatModeler. "Kevin brings a proven ability to scale that mindset — turning strong platforms into category leaders while staying deeply focused on customer outcomes. Together, we're focused on accelerating that impact and raising the standard for what enterprise threat modeling delivers."

About ThreatModeler

ThreatModeler revolutionizes application and cloud security by making threat modeling a sustainable, high-velocity, and continuous practice. Designed to support the modern enterprise, their intelligent platform enables teams to proactively identify risks, mitigate threats, ensure compliance, and embed secure-by-design principles across apps, infrastructure, and code—with unprecedented speed, precision, and scale. Visit us at threatmodeler.com.

About Invictus Growth Partners

Invictus Growth Partners is a middle-market growth equity firm with over $1 billion in assets under management, investing in bootstrapped and capital-efficient cloud software, cybersecurity, and fintech companies. The firm is deploying more than $600 million from recently closed funds and provides portfolio companies exclusive access to DIANE, its AI-driven value-creation platform, which has delivered a significant increase in direct sales conversion and can provide access to thousands of warm customer introductions. Invictus makes majority investments with $30 million to $100+ million equity checks. Visit us at invictusgrowth.com.

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SOURCE ThreatModeler