ThreatModeler to Be Featured Among Panelists at the 2nd Annual National Cybersecurity Summit

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatModeler™, provider of the industry's #1 Automated Threat Modeling platform, announced today that its senior director of the Threat Research Center, Alex Bauert CISSP, CSSLP, will speak on Sept. 18, 2019 at the 2nd Annual National Cybersecurity Summit technology panel, presented by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the US Department of Homeland Security.

The main panel topic will be the importance of vulnerability handling. As a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord, ThreatModeler will participate in the discussion on how security best practices require well-informed policies on vulnerability handling, and disclosure for both governments and private sector. During this panel, technology industry representatives will discuss about security technologies, vulnerability management, incident response and risk mitigation. Panelists and attendees will also exchange ideas on the current regulatory environment and how to strengthen the global IT ecosystem.

Alex Bauert has more than 25 years of IT experience, 15 of those spent in IT systems architecture and application security leadership roles. He has built and enhanced application security programs at several large and medium enterprises across various industries. As the senior director of ThreatModeler's Threat Research Center, Bauert drives the maintenance and updating of the Threat Intelligence Framework, within which he ensures that real-time threat data is addressed and updated to the entire range of cyber ecosystems.

The panel will also feature Gregory T. Nojeim, senior counsel and director of Freedom, Security and Technology Project as the moderator and the following panelists: Amanda Craig, director of Cybersecurity Policy at Microsoft, Ed Cabrera, chief cybersecurity officer at Trend Micro and Vince Jesaitis, director of Government Affairs at the Army.

"It's an honor to have one of our most valued team members featured among these fellow cybersecurity experts," said Archie Agarwal, CEO and founder of ThreatModeler. "Alex manages a team that looks at the technical aspects of threats and risk management, while placing them within the context of specific industries. Vulnerability handling is a topic of the upmost importance for us, and we are pleased to share our insights during this panel of experts."

