Three Agenus Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting

Agenus will present on pharmacodynamic data from a phase 1 trial of a proprietary combination of AGEN1884 (anti-CTLA-4 antibody) with AGEN2034 (anti-PD-1 antibody); preclinical data on INCAGN02390, a novel antagonist antibody that targets the co-inhibitory receptor TIM-3; and preclinical data on INCAGN02385, an antagonist antibody targeting the co-inhibitory receptor LAG-3.

Poster Presentation Details:

Clinical pharmacodynamics data



Poster Title: Evaluation of Peripheral T-Cell Subset Proliferation as a Pharmacodynamic Assay to Guide the Development of Anti-CTLA-4 and PD-1 Antibody Combinations in Patients With Solid Tumors

Poster Number: CT104 / 25

Session Date: April 16, 2018

Session Time: 1: 00 PM - 5:00 PM





Poster Title: INCAGN02390, a Novel Antagonist Antibody That Targets the Co-Inhibitory Receptor TIM-3

Poster Number: 3825 / 15

Session Date: April 17, 2018

Session Time: 8: 00 AM - 12:00 PM



Poster Title: INCAGN02385 Is an Antagonist Antibody Targeting the Co-Inhibitory Receptor LAG-3 for the Treatment of Human Malignancies

Poster Number: 3819 / 9

Session Date: April 17, 2018

Session Time: 8: 00 AM - 12:00 PM

Agenus has licensed exclusive worldwide development and commercialization rights for INCAGN02390 and INCAGN02385 to Incyte Corporation. The licensed antibodies AGEN1884 and AGEN2034 were originally developed under a Collaborative Research and Development Agreement between Ludwig Cancer Research, 4-Antibody AG (now Agenus Switzerland Inc.) and Recepta Biopharma S.A. AGEN1884 and AGEN2034 are partnered with Recepta Biopharma S.A. for certain South American rights. Abstracts and posters will become available on the Company's website at http://agenusbio.com/technology/publications/ following the poster sessions.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support early phase clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com; information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding Agenus' planned poster presentations at AACR. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors described under the Risk Factors section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Agenus cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Agenus undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

