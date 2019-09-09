Three Boys & Girls Clubs Win New Toyota Vehicles

The winning Clubs for 2019 are Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast in Florida, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver and Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro in Vermont. These Boys & Girls Clubs will use their new vehicles to increase program participation, offering kids and teens an easier way to join after-school activities. Now, the local youth have more opportunities to take advantage of critical learning opportunities, like STEM learning classes, coding, homework help and more.

"While the back-to-school season typically focuses on in-school activities, out-of-school time is extremely important for the healthy development of our youth," said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Access to adequate, safe and reliable transportation is a significant barrier for many. We're grateful that we're able to help more Boys & Girls Clubs take a big step forward in reaching more local kids and teens throughout the school year."

The Stuff the Bus Tour – powered by Toyota, is part of Boys & Girls Clubs of America's national Back2School campaign, which includes a variety of fundraisers and programs.

"Toyota doesn't just build great vehicles. We're also committed to building strong communities by partnering with outstanding organizations like Boys & Girls Clubs of America that focus on building the next generation of leaders," said Karen Ideno, group vice president of product and marketing at Toyota Financial Services, and a Boys & Girls Clubs of America national trustee. "We're thrilled to support the Stuff the Bus Tour knowing that these vehicles will make all the difference for some of the kids in these communities."

The following organizations are also proud supporters of Boys & Girls Clubs of America by helping ensure all kids have the right school tools for a successful educational experience.

To learn more about how Boys & Girls Clubs help prepare kids and teens to succeed throughout the school year and during summer, visit www.bgca.org.

